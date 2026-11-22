Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray was listed as questionable to return from a rib injury in Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals. But the game ended as the Chiefs cruised to a 34-7 victory and Gray finished with three receptions for 21 yards on five targets, with his longest at 12 yards.

With a short turnaround before a Thursday night game at the Buffalo Bills, the severity of Gray’s injury remains unknown and his Week 12 availability is an open question. After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that Gray suffered a rib injury.

The Chiefs announced the designation during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but no details have emerged on the play that caused the injury or on a recovery timeline. Fullback Ben VanSumeren was ruled out with a knee injury, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Chiefs’ Noah Gray Injury Status for Week 12

The designation of questionable to return is an in-game status, and it covers everything the Chiefs have confirmed so far. As of the latest reports, nobody has said how serious the rib injury is.

The calendar adds pressure. Kansas City plays in Buffalo on Thursday night, four days after the Arizona game, which compresses the window for evaluating Gray, VanSumeren and anyone else banged up on Sunday.

Gray has been a regular part of the passing game this season. Through 10 games, he has 19 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown. That total already tops the 178 yards he gathered across 16 games last season, when he caught 21 passes and never reached the end zone.

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Noah Gray’s Career and Role

Gray has two Super Bowl championship rings, from Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII, and he works as the No. 2 tight end behind Travis Kelce.

Born April 30, 1999, Gray stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 240 pounds. He grew up in Gardner, Massachusetts, and starred as a quarterback and wide receiver at Leominster High School before heading to Duke.

At Duke, Gray was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a freshman. He still became a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019, when he caught 51 passes for 392 yards and three touchdowns. As a senior, he ranked second among ACC tight ends in both catches and yards, and he earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. By the time he left, Gray owned the school record for tight end receptions, with 105.

Gray has talked openly about managing the condition during games.

“Handling diabetes during the game can get tough,” Gray said in an interview with KSHB. He keeps snacks on the sideline in case his blood sugar drops.

The Chiefs traded up to draft Gray, a hybrid receiver and tight end who can play in the slot, in the fifth round at No. 162 in 2021. They gave the New York Jets picks No. 175 and No. 207 and got No. 226 in return. He was the first Duke tight end taken in the draft since 2007, and the Chiefs’ first tight end drafted since 2015.

In September 2024, Gray signed a three-year extension worth $19.5 million, including a $6 million signing bonus and $10 million guaranteed at signing, according to NFL Network. ESPN reported a three-year, $18 million contract extension instead, with $10.1 million guaranteed. The extension runs through the 2027 season, according to The Associated Press.

Gray’s career totals stand at 143 receptions, 1,466 yards and 10 touchdowns in 93 games. His best season came in 2024, when he set career highs with 40 receptions, 437 yards and five touchdowns. That year, he also played in his third Super Bowl, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs have not yet released updates that clarify Gray’s status for the crucial Thanksgiving Day Bills game.