Taylor Swift had plenty to celebrate as her husband, Travis Kelce, scored two touchdowns during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22. However, a body language expert noticed something unusual about how the singer interacted with her family during the game.

Swift, 36, watched from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, who attended with her four daughters.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.ca, analyzed footage of Swift celebrating her husband’s performance and questioned why the singer appeared more focused on the field than the family members surrounding her.

“Taylor’s joy at celebrating her husband’s 100th game and two touchdowns is genuine and wholesome,” Honigman said.

However, the expert also pointed to Swift’s eye contact, or lack thereof, while celebrating with her parents.

Body Language Expert Notices ‘Curious’ Detail About Taylor Swift’s Celebration

Honigman described Swift’s excitement as genuine, pointing to her facial expressions and movements during Kelce’s performance.

“Her smile is authentic – lips parted, teeth showing, eyebrows raised,” she said. “This isn’t just a smile, it is the facial expression of laughter, so her happiness is impossible to fake.”

The expert also noted that Swift repeatedly raised her arms while celebrating the Chiefs’ touchdowns.

“Her victory dance, arms punching the air, is the body language of unreserved jubilation. Taylor is not holding back,” Honigman said.

However, Honigman noticed that Swift appeared to keep her attention on the football field, even while celebrating alongside her father.

“But her eyeline is curious,” she said. “When Taylor celebrates with her dad, for example, she’s not looking directly at him, but he looks at her.”

“In fact, she’s not really looking at anyone in the box with her, including her parents.”

Honigman suggested that Swift’s attention remained primarily on Kelce throughout the celebration.

“Taylor’s eyes are looking out towards the game, barely breaking contact with the players, focused on her husband,” she said.

“She may be at a point in her marriage that her husband is her whole life, and nobody else matters.”

The expert’s comments reflect her interpretation of the footage rather than any confirmed insight into Swift’s thoughts or relationship with her family.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce’s Two Touchdowns With Kylie Kelce and Family

Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium also gave her an opportunity to spend time with Kelce’s nieces.

Kylie, 34, attended the game with all four daughters she shares with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

During the broadcast, cameras showed Swift hugging 7-year-old Wyatt after one of Travis’ touchdowns.

Kylie was also spotted holding her youngest daughter, Finn, 19 months, inside the suite.

Swift wore a black-and-red Chiefs jacket with large hoop earrings and burgundy nails. Her parents also wore Chiefs gear.

Kylie, however, stayed loyal to the Eagles, wearing a gray sweater rather than Kansas City merchandise.

Jason previously explained that his wife refuses to wear Chiefs clothing because of her longtime allegiance to Philadelphia.

Expert Says Swift Ignored Cameras While Watching Her Husband

Honigman also addressed Swift’s reaction to the attention she received inside the stadium.

Since beginning her relationship with Kelce, the Grammy-winning singer has regularly appeared on NFL broadcasts while attending Chiefs games.

“Taylor knows that all eyes are on her, and there are many camera phones pointed directly at her,” Honigman said.

“She ignores them all, trying to remain present in the moment with her own feelings and her own family, as she doesn’t let the scrutiny distract her from celebrating Travis’s achievements.”

However, the expert acknowledged another possible explanation for Swift’s behavior.

“But she could be lost in her own thoughts, which is why she’s not looking directly at anybody or anything.”