Taylor Swift had a special young fan by her side as she celebrated her husband Travis Kelce’s second touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 36-year-old singer was watching from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 22, when Kelce caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter.

Cameras captured Swift celebrating the score by hugging her niece, Wyatt Kelce, the eldest daughter of Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Swift was also joined by Kylie and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, for the game.

Kelce, 37, had already scored on an 8-yard touchdown reception during Kansas City’s opening drive, although the broadcast did not show Swift’s reaction to his first score.

The second touchdown gave the Chiefs tight end his first multi-touchdown game of the season.

Taylor Swift Celebrates With the Whole Family

Swift attended the game wearing a black-and-red Chiefs jacket, large hoop earrings, and burgundy-colored nails.

Her parents also wore Kansas City gear, while Kylie stuck with her longtime tradition of not wearing another NFL team’s merchandise.

The Philadelphia Eagles fan wore a gray sweater while holding her youngest daughter, Finn.

Kylie, 34, is married to Travis’ older brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce. The couple shares four daughters: Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1.

Swift has grown close to the Kelce family since she began dating Travis in 2023.

The couple married on July 3, 2026, after nearly three years together.

Travis Kelce Previously Revealed His Nieces’ Adorable Habit

During the September 16 episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Travis and Jason shared a story about how the girls initially addressed Swift.

While discussing an interaction with actor Tom Cruise, Travis recalled that his nieces had a similar experience when they first met their future aunt.

“We had to break that habit with the girls. When they had to meet Aunt Tay Tay, they were calling her ‘Taylor Swift,'” Travis said.

Jason laughed while imitating his daughters.

“‘Taylor Swift, can I do this? Taylor Swift?'” he recalled.

Travis called the habit “adorable,” while Jason said he eventually told the girls they could simply “call her Taylor.”

The November 22 game gave Swift another opportunity to cheer alongside the family as Travis reached a milestone of his own.

The matchup marked his 100th game at Arrowhead Stadium, making him just the fourth player in Chiefs history to reach that mark.

Taylor Swift Continues to Only Attend Chiefs Home Games

The singer has continued attending Kansas City’s home games throughout the 2026 NFL season.

She previously watched the Chiefs play on November 8, when she was joined by longtime friend Karlie Kloss and her parents.

Swift also attended the October 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, sitting alongside Este Haim and Caitlin Clark.

Earlier in the season, she made headlines during Kansas City’s September 20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

After Travis scored his first touchdown of the season, Swift pointed to her wedding ring and shouted, “That’s my husband!”

Swift has also attended home games against the Denver Broncos, including the September 14 matchup where she was spotted alongside Cruise.