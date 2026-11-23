The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will face off on Thanksgiving night in a game expected to draw huge television audiences and betting activity. With Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen going head-to-head, the matchup is projected to generate nearly $186 million in sportsbook wagers and more than $206 million in prediction market trades.

The game will also feature a rare NFL matchup between two teams coming off at least three consecutive victories by 17 or more points.

Kansas City enters Thursday’s game with an 8-2 record and a three-game winning streak, while Buffalo has won four straight games by at least 17 points.

Chiefs vs. Bills Thanksgiving Game Expected to Generate Nearly $186 Million in Bets

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The Thanksgiving matchup is projected to generate $185.94 million in sportsbook handle, more than double the $89.5 million average for a regular-season NFL game, according to Rotowire’s Bill Speros.

Prediction market trading volume is projected to reach $206.51 million, with only the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving matchup expected to generate more activity.

The game is also projected to attract 28.9 million viewers, exceeding the 22.6 million average for “Sunday Night Football” this season.

Those projections translate to approximately $6.43 million in sportsbook handle for every million viewers.

Both teams have already participated in some of the NFL’s most heavily traded games this season.

Buffalo’s October 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended in a 37-34 overtime victory for the Bills, generated $334.3 million in prediction market trading volume. It ranks as the most-traded NFL game of the season.

Kansas City’s September 20 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts ranks fourth with $269.2 million in trading volume.

Chiefs and Bills Set to Make NFL History With Rare Winning Streaks

Thursday’s game will mark just the second time in NFL history that two teams have met after each winning at least three consecutive games by 17 or more points.

According to CBS Sports’ Doug Clawson, the only previous matchup came in 2007, when Tom Brady’s undefeated New England Patriots faced Peyton Manning’s undefeated Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots entered that game with an 8-0 record, while the Colts were 7-0.

Kansas City secured its place in the historic comparison with Sunday’s 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

That followed a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets and a 35-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs have outscored their last three opponents 104-32, winning by margins of 23, 22 and 27 points.

Buffalo has been equally dominant.

The Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens 36-10 before beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-6, the Jets 31-12 and the Miami Dolphins 26-9.

Buffalo has surrendered just 37 points across those four victories.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Lead Chiefs Into Thanksgiving Showdown

Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona, including two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce.

Rookie running back Emmett Johnson also contributed 105 rushing yards and a touchdown as Kansas City’s offense continued its recent success.

The Chiefs produced at least 34 points in each of their last three games while holding every opponent to fewer than 14 points.

Kansas City accomplished its latest victory despite missing several offensive starters.

Running back Kenneth Walker III remained sidelined with a groin injury, while offensive lineman Jaylon Moore missed the game with an ankle injury. Guard Trey Smith was also unavailable because of a concussion.

Their availability will be worth monitoring as the Chiefs prepare for a short week before traveling to Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills Open as Favorites Over Kansas City Chiefs

Despite Kansas City’s recent success, the Bills opened as 2.5-point home favorites for Thursday’s matchup.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Buffalo opened with a -154 moneyline, while Kansas City was listed at +130. The opening over/under was set at 49.5 points.

The Chiefs will enter the game as underdogs after three consecutive victories against the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals.

Buffalo presents a tougher challenge for Kansas City, with Allen leading a team that has allowed fewer than 10 points in each of its last four games.

The Chiefs and Bills have met repeatedly in recent seasons, including several epic postseason matchups featuring Mahomes and Allen.

The Chiefs and Bills will meet at Highmark Stadium on November 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET.