Travis Kelce caught two first-half touchdowns in his 100th regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, then looked ahead to the next hundred.

Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick asked Kelce in the locker room about playing his 100th game at Arrowhead. Kelce answered in four words.

“Cheers to 100 more,” Kelce said, as quoted by Derrick in a social media post.

Kelce is only the fourth player in Chiefs history to reach 100 regular-season games at the stadium, which opened in 1972. Hall of Fame guard Will Shields, kicker Nick Lowery and punter Dustin Colquitt got there first.

The first-half, two-TD outing put the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a club with only three other members in NFL history, and one of them last played in 1928.

He had talked with ESPN about the building before kickoff.

“It’s a part of my heart, playing in that stadium,” Kelce said.

His first touchdown came on the opening possession. Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce from 8 yards out to cap an 11-play, 72-yard drive, with Kelce fighting between two defenders to reach the end zone. The score moved him past Rob Gronkowski for third all-time among tight ends in touchdowns, behind only Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez.

The second arrived with 1:54 left in the second quarter. Arizona failed on a fourth-and-1, Kansas City took over near the Cardinals’ 37-yard line, and three plays later Mahomes found Kelce over the middle for 22 yards. It was his 110th career touchdown, regular season and postseason combined.

Kelce finished the first half with six receptions, 74 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chiefs led 27-7 at the break. Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Joins Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Jim Thorpe

Kelce is also the fourth player in NFL history to score two or more touchdowns from scrimmage in a half at age 37 or older. The other three are Jerry Rice, Steve Young and Jim Thorpe, and Rice did it four times, according to Derrick’s post.

“That’s good company right there. That’s good company. That’s iconic right there,” Kelce said, as quoted by Derrick.

Rice, who starred for the San Francisco 49ers, holds the NFL records with 1,549 receptions, 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Young, a 49ers quarterback, won two NFL MVP awards and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXIX after throwing a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Thorpe, a 1912 Olympic gold medalist who starred for the Canton Bulldogs, was named the first president of the NFL in 1920, when it was still called the American Professional Football Association. The Hall of Fame enshrined him in its inaugural class in 1963.

Taylor Swift Watches Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs Beat Arizona Cardinals

Kelce’s wife Taylor Swift was there. She watched from a suite at Arrowhead with her sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, along with Donna Kelce.

The broadcast did not show Swift after the first touchdown, according to USA Today. She appeared on camera much later.

The second score brought a clearer view. Cameras caught Swift celebrating Kelce’s second touchdown with niece Wyatt, the 7-year-old daughter of Jason and Kylie Kelce, wrapping her in a hug.

Kelce bought the suite for family and friends, according to ESPN, and Swift first watched from it during the Chiefs’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in September 2023.