The Kansas City Chiefs are about to embark on the most important stretch of their 2026 schedule.

After winning three straight games against losing teams, four of the Chiefs’ next five games will be against teams with winning records. Three of those games will be on the road, and three of those teams are currently first place in their respective divisions.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Labeled Among Players With the Most at Stake to Close out 2026

Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes that Thanksgiving signals the beginning of the end for the regular season. On Monday he called out a handful of players from around the NFL that have the most at stake for their futures, and Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was among them.

“The issue with Rice, of course, is availability. He has missed significant time because of a concussion and hamstring and knee injuries in his pro career. Rice was suspended for six games in 2025 after violating the league’s personal conduct policy, then went to jail for 30 days last offseason for violating the terms of his probation. He has missed 28 of 68 possible games with the Chiefs over his three-plus years in the NFL so far.”

Rice’s injury issues have carried over a bit into this year, as he missed two games in Weeks 6 and 7 with a strained hamstring. However, when healthy, Rice has been a steady producer for Kansas City’s offense. In eight games played, he has recorded 36 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Chiefs Be Interested in Re-Signing Rashee Rice?

Barring a devastating injury or getting into off-the-field trouble again, Rice should get a decent contract during the offseason. The million dollar question is whether it will come from the Chiefs or another team. Barnwell went on to state that Kansas City may be inclined to retain newly acquired wide receiver Josh Downs over Rice.

“As I wrote about after the Josh Downs trade, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Chiefs lean toward giving an extension to their newly acquired wideout instead of re-signing Rice, given the latter’s availability issues and off-field concerns.”

If Rice and Downs prove to be a dynamic duo that helps lead Kansas City to a deep postseason run, the team may want to retain both and keep them together for the foreseeable future. The two have already forged a close relationship before Downs joined the Chiefs. It’s a tough thing to predict now, but Rice has a golden opportunity to prove he can be a legitimate WR1 down the stretch.