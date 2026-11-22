The Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout win against the Arizona Cardinals was so lopsided that CBS switched to another game during the fourth quarter. With the Chiefs facing the Buffalo Bills in a matter of days, head coach Andy Reid opted to take some precaution with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs led the Cardinals 34-7 in the fourth quarter, and Reid decided to rest Mahomes. Kansas City relied on Justin Fields as the team’s quarterback to close out the game.

It is worth noting that Mahomes is just two weeks removed from sustaining what looked to be a scary elbow injury. Mahomes has been able to play through the injury without missing time.

With the game out of reach, Reid opted not to risk Mahomes sustaining further injury. Now, Chiefs fans are officially allowed to start thinking about the massive Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Bills.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs news.

The Chiefs Turned to Justin Fields as Patrick Mahomes Continues to Recover From an Elbow Injury

Kansas City traded for Fields during the offseason as insurance behind Mahomes as the quarterback was recovering from a season-ending ACL injury at the time of the deal. Reid has been outspoken about his trust in Fields.

“I like his game,” Reid said regarding Fields during a March media session, per Pro Football Talk. “He can do the drop back game, he can do the movement stuff, play-action — whether it’s a naked or a sprint-out game.

“He has that whole package that he can do. He understands the screen game, understands how to set it up. He obviously — he’s going to be one of the better athletes on the field when he’s out there,” Reid continued.

“He’s fast, big, likes to play the game. So, I mean, all the stuff I like.”

Chiefs vs. Bills: Kansas City Is a 3-Point Underdog Against Buffalo in Early NFL Odds for Thanksgiving Game

The Chiefs will travel to Buffalo for a holiday matchup against the Bills. It appears as though Mahomes and the Chiefs will enter Thanksgiving as the underdog.

Ahead of Week 11, the Bills were a 3-point favorite against the Chiefs in the early lookahead line. NFL fans will be treated to a holiday edition of Mahomes battling Josh Allen.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Bills Star Josh Allen: ‘A True Warrior’

Back in 2025, the Chiefs topped the Bills in the AFC Championship to reach another Super Bowl. Mahomes was candid regarding his praise for Josh Allen after the win.

“I have so much respect for Josh, man,” Mahomes said in Jan. 2025, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s a true competitor. A true warrior. A great football player. They always come down to the wire.

“Luckily, we were on the winning side this time, but like I said, I’m just excited to get down to New Orleans (for Super Bowl). Let’s go make history.”