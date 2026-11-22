Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing MVP-caliber football over the past three games, as the team’s offense continues to roll even in the absence of running back Kenneth Walker III.

Mahomes and company put up 34 points on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22 after tallying 35 points in each of their previous two outings in blowout wins over the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

None of those competitors are anything close to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills (9-1) who will host the Chiefs for the third game of the NFL’s Thanksgiving holiday slate four days from now. But the Bills don’t play particularly good defense, even despite their dominant record through 11 weeks.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s offense is humming like it hasn’t in years, which Mahomes spoke to during an interview with Evan Washburn of CBS Sports following the win at Arrowhead Stadium over Arizona on Sunday.

“I’m proud of how we came out and competed,” Mahomes said before referencing the looming matchup in Buffalo. “You know, having the game this next week, you don’t wanna come out there and not play to our standard.

“I’m playing good football,” Mahomes continued. “I think it helps when you run the football like we’re running it, and the receivers and tight ends making plays for me. But we gotta keep it going. We’ve gotten to where we’ve gotten to because we keep getting better. And so we’ll try to continue that with a big game coming up this week.”

Travis Kelce Had Best Game of Season in Chiefs’ Win Over Cardinals

Washburn noted that Mahomes has thrown for 13 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions over the past three games, across which the Chiefs have outscored their opponents 104-32.

Mahomes accounted for three of those 13 TDs against the Cardinals on Sunday, including two to tight end Travis Kelce who had his best performance of the year.

Mahomes’ other TD pass went to wideout Xavier Worthy who needed a boost after making zero catches last week in Atlanta.

Rookie Emmett Johnson Put Up 2nd Huge Game for Chiefs in 2nd NFL Start

Meanwhile, backup running back and fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson was fantastic for the second consecutive week while starting in place of Walker.

Johnson put up more than 100 yards on the ground for the second straight day, tallying 105 yards on 23 carries and adding a TD. He also caught another four passes for 38 yards.

Walker has missed the past two games with a groin injury that Kansas City called “minor” when he sustained it late in the week of practice ahead of the contest with the Falcons. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters this week that the team didn’t want to do anything “stupid” with Walker, which explains why Kansas City erred on the side of caution and kept him out again.

But it appears as though there is a reasonable chance Walker might return to action against the Bills in Buffalo, which will be a boon to the offense even despite how well Johnson is playing.

“It’s been big. You see the talent, but you never know with a young guy,” Mahomes said of Johnson during the postgame press conference. “I think it’s going to help a ton once we get [Walker] back.”