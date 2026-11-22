The Kansas City Chiefs entered their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as double-digit favorites on Sunday, November 22. And that was before the Cardinals announced that 40-year-old quarterback Josh Johnson would start against Kansas City while rookie Carson Beck deals with back spasms.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went off against the Cardinals defense, completing 27-of-39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce caught two of those touchdowns, his first game with multiple receiving scores since Week 11 in 2022.

With Kansas City up 34-7 in the fourth quarter, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid benched Mahomes and allowed backup Justin Fields to take over.

For CBS, they took that as a message to switch up their broadcast.

CBS Suddenly Switches to Showing the Eagles-Steelers Game, Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

For Chiefs fans enjoying the rout, their TVs suddenly started to show the Eagles-Steelers game.

Even with Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on the Chiefs alongside sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and her nieces, the network decided another matchup made for better TV.

One fan posted on X, “What the hell? CBS, I don’t want to watch a more competitive game. I paid good money to watch these Chiefs beat some ass.”

Another person wrote, “WTF is my Chiefs game. It is still being played and you put this Eagles crap on? CBS sport sucks.” An X user begged, “@CBS turn the chiefs game back on I don’t care if we are winning by 27.”

One woman posted, “Not a fan of @CBS switching off the @Chiefs game. Made it worse that we had to watch all the commercials only to switch to a game that went into commercial break. 🙄 Switching to the @nflnetwork so I have a chance to watch at least highlights of the game I wanted to watch.”

The Chiefs are Back in Primetime When They Face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day

While this won’t fix anything for Chiefs fans in Week 11, it won’t be long before the team is back on national TV. Next up, Mahomes and Co. travel to Highmark Stadium for a highly-anticipated showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

The Chiefs-Bills game is the third matchup on November 26, kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.