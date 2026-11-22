The Kansas City Chiefs had no problem taking down the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, moving to 8-2 on the season.

During the Chiefs’ 34-7 blowout victory, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Mahomes put up those numbers without even playing in the fourth quarter. With 13:19 left in regulation, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid subbed in backup Justin Fields, allowing the the three-time Super Bowl MVP to get some much-needed rest amid the team’s quick turnaround.

In four days, the Chiefs travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. With the No. 1 seed on the line, Reid rested many of the team’s starters in the fourth quarter, including tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce, playing in his 100th game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, caught 6-of-7 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, his first game with multiple receiving scores since Week 11 in 2022.

While Kelce never likes to watch from the sidelines, the Chiefs need him at full strength when they face the Bills on Thursday.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce: ‘You Can’t Take That Dude Off the Football Field’

The truth is, the Chiefs could’ve rested Kelce on Sunday and still defeated the Cardinals However, talking to reporters about Kelce’s work ethic after the game, Mahomes made it clear that would never happen.

“That’s Travis,” Mahomes said. “You can’t take that dude off the football field. He loves it. He goes out there and has success when he plays because he loves it that much and he competes. He’s going to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

That’s the type of leader he is. I’ll always say, it makes my job as the quarterback easy. Whenever you have a guy who could take a game off, or could take a practice off, or plays off — because he’s a Hall of Famer. And he’s the one that wants to get in there every single rep.”

That type of drive is contagious during practice. “Like ya’ll want to take a rep off? Look at this guy?” Mahomes said of the 37-year-old veteran.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Has to ‘Fight’ Travis Kelce to Rest Amid His Ankle Injury

After Kelce appeared to reaggravate his ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons last week, Reid noted how Kelce “wanted to fight me” to get back into the game. With the Chiefs already well on their way to defeating Atlanta 35-13, Reid kept Kelce on the sidelines.

“He wants to play. He wants to practice every play. He wants to play every play,” Reid said. “I want to make sure that thing doesn’t get worse. “Unfortunately, that play,” Reid noted of the tackle by Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams, “the whole action of twisting probably wasn’t real good for it.

“But He’s doing well now. He’s running around. High ankle sprains, he’s had this before, and they get tweaked literally, and then they recover fairly quick from there. That’s what this was. It just happened early in the game. He was very mad.”

Overall, when it comes to Kelce managing his workload, Reid smiled and shook his head. “He thinks he’s still 20.”