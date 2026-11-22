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Travis Kelce moved past Rob Gronkowski on Sunday afternoon, catching two touchdown passes to power the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-7 blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce opened his milestone day early by hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass for the 109th score of his career. The catch broke a […]

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