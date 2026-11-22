Travis Kelce moved past Rob Gronkowski on Sunday afternoon, catching two touchdown passes to power the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-7 blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kelce opened his milestone day early by hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass for the 109th score of his career. The catch broke a tie with Gronkowski, who finished his career with 108 touchdowns with the New England Patriots, and lifted Kelce into sole possession of third place on the NFL’s all-time touchdown list for tight ends.
He added another highlight in the second quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with him for a 22-yard touchdown. Kelce leaped to secure the ball between three Cardinals defenders, extending Kansas City’s advantage to 23-7 at the time and pushing his career total to 110 touchdowns.
Only Hall of Famers Antonio Gates (118) and Tony Gonzalez (115) remain ahead of Kelce among tight ends. With seven games left in the regular season, Kelce sits nine touchdowns shy of tying Gates for the all-time record.
Kelce finished with six receptions for 74 yards in the 27-point victory, which improved the Chiefs to 8-2 on the season. Mahomes completed 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns before heading to the bench early in the fourth quarter with the outcome well in hand. Arizona dropped to 3-8 after suffering its third straight loss.
The afternoon also marked Kelce’s 100th regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium, making him just the fourth player in franchise history to reach that mark. Selected by Kansas City out of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce has spent his entire career with the Chiefs and now holds 13,588 receiving yards—second only to Gonzalez among tight ends—along with 586 yards and four touchdowns this season.
The milestone adds to a historic fall for Kelce, who has already set the NFL’s all-time record for yards after catch this season and joined Mahomes in surpassing Gates and Philip Rivers for the most receiving yards by a tight end and quarterback duo in league history.
Travis Kelce Just Passed Rob Gronkowski in NFL History — And You Won’t Believe How Close He Is to No. 1