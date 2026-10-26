Chiefs Named as Prime Suitors For Pro Bowl WR as Tyreek Hill News Stalls

The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without wide receiver Rashee Rice for the team’s bout on Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.

And sans deep threat Tyquan Thornton, who is out for the grand majority of the season’s remainder after suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 3, Kansas City’s receiving corps are looking bare, even with the talents of young wideouts Jalen Royals and rookie Cyrus Allen.

With Tyreek Hill having still yet to sign with an NFL franchise despite his agent suggesting the former five-time All-Pro could join a team “with the next few days” back on Oct. 5; much of which could be due to a potentially impending suspension stemming from a civil court case in which Hill was found liable for two cases of battery earlier this month; KC may turn to other options.

And said additions may be on the horizon, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the Chiefs could be a top contender to acquire the services of Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr..

Chiefs Could Move For Brian Thomas Jr. – Fowler

After consecutive weeks without a reception and the likes of Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and – when he’s playing on offense – Travis Hunter in the receiving room, Fowler reports that the Jaguars could be willing to move off former first round pick, Thomas, who has not looked right since the hiring of new head coach Liam Coen ahead of the start of his sophomore season in 2025.

“Brian Thomas Jr. Immensely talented but I’ve talked to several teams who believe that he could be dealt in the next two weeks.” Fowler reported on Oct. 24.

“Jacksonville has relented in the past, they’v kept him because he’s such a big talent. They hoped that his deep threat would balance things out for the other receivers, but the last two weeks: no catches, had just 15 snaps [against the Texans]…there are going to be some interested parties. Kansas City’s been looking around at potentially adding a receiver.”

BTJ May Look For Career Revival in Kansas City

Brian Thomas Jr.’s fantastic debut campaign was followed by a regression in Year 2 and a borderline total collapse now in Year 3.

The former LSU man, who has demonstrated the capacity to be a bona fide #1 in the NFL, would be an excellent add for an offensive setup that often manages to get the best out of talent stuck in bad situations. See Thornton; who was having a career year in 2026.

Thomas would likely no longer command a first round pick in compensation for his services, but a deal similar – or perhaps slightly exceeding that – of Marvin Harrison Jr., who was dealt to the Houston Texans for a 2027 second round pick, would seem likely if the Chiefs are in fact keen.