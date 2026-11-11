Patrick Mahomes Has a 3-Word Response For Fans Question Baby No. 4 Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a playful response after a fan reminded him that he previously said he was finished having children.

Mahomes, 31, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, 31, announced on Tuesday, November 10, that they are expecting their fourth child. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post featuring their three children, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” the couple captioned the photos.

However, one fan remembered that the Chiefs quarterback had previously declared he was done expanding his family.

“I thought Patrick said he was done after the last one,” the fan commented.

Mahomes responded directly to the comment, writing, “ayyy chill chill,” followed by three laughing-crying emojis.

Other fans quickly joined the conversation.

“People are allowed to change their minds,” one person wrote.

“Words said by almost every parent,” another added.

Patrick Mahomes Previously Said He Was ‘Done’ Having Children

The fan was referring to comments Mahomes made in July 2024, when Brittany was pregnant with their third child.

Speaking to reporters, the quarterback made it clear that he believed three children would be enough.

“I’m done. I’ll say that. I did three and I’m done,” Mahomes said at the time, according to the Associated Press.

Brittany gave birth to their youngest daughter, Golden, in January 2025.

Mahomes wasn’t the only one who previously expressed reservations about having more children.

During a June 2025 appearance on the “Whoops” podcast, Brittany discussed whether she and her husband planned to expand their family again.

“We’re done, we’re done for a while. I don’t know. I mean, I feel like you can never say you’re done. I think three is all I need,” she said.

The couple’s latest announcement comes less than two years after they welcomed Golden.

In the Instagram photos, their three children gathered around Brittany on a beach and placed their hands on her baby bump.

Travis Kelce’s Podcast and Mahomes Family React to Baby No. 4 News

The pregnancy announcement drew congratulatory messages from family members, friends and the NFL community.

Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, was among the first to celebrate the news.

“I cannot wait!! Congratulations, love y’all,” she commented on Instagram.

His younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, also shared his excitement about becoming an uncle again.

“Woohoooo! Uncle jack cant wait,” Jackson wrote.

Kennedy Stidham, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, added, “CONGRATS YALL 🫶🏼.”

The official Kansas City Chiefs and NFL Instagram accounts also congratulated the couple.

The “New Heights” podcast account, associated with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, commented, “Congratulations,” along with four heart emojis.

Brittany Mahomes Recently Revealed a Tattoo Honoring Their Three Children

Before announcing her fourth pregnancy, Brittany shared another personal update about her family.

On September 29, she posted an Instagram Story revealing a tattoo featuring the side profiles of Sterling, Bronze, and Golden.

The design also incorporated Patrick’s initials along with their children’s names and birthdays.

“I guess I never have showed my tattoo and people are so intrigued,” Brittany wrote.

The couple’s relationship began long before Mahomes became an NFL quarterback.

Patrick and Brittany met in high school and began dating in 2012.

After eight years together, Mahomes proposed in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home venue.

They married in March 2022 in Maui, Hawaii.