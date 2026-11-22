Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who avoided serious injury after reaggravating his ankle injury last week, is ready to go against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

While Kelce and the Chiefs prepared for their Week 11 matchup, his wife, Taylor Swift, attended the 2026 Country Music Association Awards. Not only did she perform at the event, but she also presented the lifetime achievement award to Brooks & Dunn.

While Kelce couldn’t attend the award ceremony due to the Chiefs’ practice schedule, Swift brought Brittany Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, as her date.

Brittany, who’s pregnant with baby No. 4, has another major event before the Cardinals-Chiefs game — watching the Kansas City Current take on the Washington Spirit in the NWSL final on Saturday, November 21.

Brittany is a founding co-owner of the Current alongside owners Chris and Angie Long. Mahomes joined as a co-owner in 2022.

Fans Believe Taylor Swift Will Join Brittany Mahomes at the Current-Spirit NWSL Championship Game

While Mahomes told reporters there’s no way he could make it to the game, the three-time Super Bowl MVP narrated the club’s hype video released before kickoff. Brittany, however, could make her way to Audi Field in Washington, D.C., for the 8 p.m. ET game. And if she does, fans believe Swift will repay the support and join her at the matchup.

Swift has never attended a Current match, and it’s unclear if she plans to attend the game tonight. However, the singer’s husband might’ve dropped an Easter egg on her appearance.

During this week’s episode of “New Heights,” Kelce proudly rocked a Current jersey. “KC Current! Going to the championship!” he gushed. “I wish them the best of luck, and I hope they bring it home to KC.”

Last month, Swift’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, applauded Brittany’s work with women’s soccer. While speaking about how reductive the “WAG” term is on the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, “Brittany Mahomes is a great example,” Kylie said.

“What she’s done for women’s sports and women’s soccer in the Kansas City area is so impressive.”

After helping spur the construction of CPKC Stadium, the first stadium built for a women’s professional sports team, Brittany was honored with the first-ever Champions for Change award by United WE.

Taylor Swift’s Presence Could Offer the 2026 NWSL Championship a Boost in Viewership

There’s already a ton of star power involved in the NWSL Championship game with Current’s Temwa Chawinga and the Spirit’s Trinity Rodman going head-to-head. NBA legend Magic Johnson is expected to be in attendance as he’s an investor in the Spirit.

The Current and Spirit are playing in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday night, where tickets peaked at a record $755 on resale. So while the matchup already has a ton of eyes on it, Swift’s presence could boost it even further.

Amid her first performance at the 60th annual CMA Awards this week, the show racked up its highest viewership numbers in seven years.