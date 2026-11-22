Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted to be in Washington, D.C., for the 2026 NWSL Championship, as the Kansas City Current faced the Washington Spirit for the title on November 21.

Mahomes, who joined the club as a co-owner in 2022, needed to stay in Kansas City as the Chiefs prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals on November 22.

“I’m super excited,” he told reporters earlier this week about the 2026 NWSL Final. “We’ll be watching in the hotel.”

“We were actually watching the end of the game on the bus after the Atlanta (Falcons) game, seeing the volley from (Current forward Haley) Hopkins into the goal in the 89th minute,” he recalled. “It’s special. And it’s really cool to see because this team has been through kinda the highs and the lows. There’s been some core players that have been through all of that. They continue to stay with the process of it.

“Now, they’re at the spot they want to be at. I hope they can just go out there and be themselves. If they can go do that, they can bring a championship back to Kansas City.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Couldn’t Contain His Excitement After the KC Current Defeated the Washington Spirit

The Current captured their first-ever title on Saturday night, defeating the Spirit 2-1. While Brittany was in D.C. for the big game, Mahomes made his excitement felt from Kansas City as the Current won the 2026 NWSL Championship.

He posted on X, “@thekccurrent ⏰.” Mahomes then added, “AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!! @thekccurrent.” He shared in a third post, “LETS GOOOO!!!!!! @thekccurrent.” Mahomes also reposted the team’s celebratory post with “🩵🩵🩵.”

With the final match taking place at Audi Field in D.C., the Spirit seemed to have home field advantage, especially as they made their third consecutive Final appearance. However, the Current got on the board first with Vanessa DiBernardo taking advantage of a corner kick. Debinha scored the second goal in extra time.

While the Spirit managed to get a point on the board in extra time, it was too little, too late.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Helped Make the KC Current the 2nd Most Valuable Franchise in the NWSL

The Mahomes’ investment in the KC Current, spearheaded by owners Chris and Angie Long, continues to pay off. Forbes reported that the Current is the second most-valuable franchise in the league with a valuation of $325 million, up 18% from last year. Angel City FC remains at No. 1 with a $340 million valuation.

After the KC Current debuted CPKC Stadium in 2024, the first stadium built specifically for a women’s professional sports team, the club continues to innovate and grow. Over the summer, the team announced the launch of KC Current Studios, which includes an in-house podcast recording studio and broadcasting facility.

The Longs also played an instrumental role in elevating the Berkley Riverfront area, now known as Current Landing, the neighborhood around the stadium.