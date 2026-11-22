Brittany Mahomes had a four-word NSFW response after the Kansas City Current made history by winning their first National Women’s Soccer League championship.

The Kansas City Current co-owner joined players on the field Saturday, November 21, after the team defeated the Washington Spirit 2-1 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

In a video shared on the team’s official Instagram account, Mahomes celebrated alongside Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, declaring, “We earned that (expletive)!”

LaBonta then scooped up fellow co-owner Angie Long and repeated the same phrase as the celebrations continued.

The victory gave Mahomes a championship of her own to celebrate less than 24 hours before her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates With Players After Historic NWSL Win

Mahomes, who is expecting her fourth child, attended the championship game wearing a teal trench coat.

Cameras captured her cheering from the stands as Vanessa DiBernardo scored the opening goal directly from a corner kick, known as an “olimpico.”

After the final whistle, Mahomes made her way onto the field to celebrate with the players.

She later joined the team onstage as the Current received their championship medals. Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played while the players and ownership group celebrated.

The win came one year after Kansas City captured the NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the league’s best regular-season record, but fell short of winning the championship.

The Current called their latest postseason run a “revenge tour” after last season’s disappointment.

Kansas City midfielder Croix Bethune also celebrated a personal milestone, winning the championship in Washington, where she began her professional career after the Spirit drafted her.

Mahomes Comforts Trinity Rodman After Championship Loss

Before joining the celebrations, Mahomes took a moment to comfort Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman, who sat on the field after the loss.

Rodman suffered an arm injury early in the game and was visibly emotional as she received attention on the field.

She eventually returned to action and scored during stoppage time, but Washington couldn’t overcome Kansas City’s lead.

The defeat marked the Spirit’s third consecutive loss in the NWSL championship game.

Mahomes, who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler from 2013 to 2016 before briefly playing professionally in Iceland in 2017, approached Rodman after the final whistle.

Patrick Mahomes Reps the Current Ahead of Cardinals Match-Up

While Brittany celebrated in Washington, Patrick was preparing for the Chiefs’ Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals.

Patrick arrived at Arrowhead Stadium hours ahead of the game wearing a teal Current shirt.

The Chiefs entered Sunday’s game with a 7-2 record following their 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Patrick joined the Current’s ownership group in January 2023, several years after Brittany helped establish the franchise as a founding co-owner.

The couple now has another championship to add to their family’s collection, alongside Patrick’s three Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off Sunday, November 22, at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game.