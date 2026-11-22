The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving in one of the marquee games of the NFL season. Aside from fans wondering who will win the rivalry clash, one of the biggest questions is whether Taylor Swift will attend the Thanksgiving game to cheer on husband Travis Kelce.

It will mark their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, but Swift’s recent history could leave fans disappointed. There is a chance for Swift to join Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld creating a star-studded game in the stands.

While this decision would please NBC executives ahead of the holiday primetime matchup, Swift has rarely attended road games. For fans holding out hope that Swift could attend the AFC rivalry matchup in Buffalo, the couple has yet to announce the star’s decision.

“Swift and Kelce haven’t publicly revealed their plans for their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, but the tight end has hinted that he’s looking forward to spending the holiday season with his wife,” Elle’s Alyssa Bailey wrote in a Nov. 8 story titled, “Taylor Swift Watched Travis Kelce’s Chiefs-Jets Game With Her Family and Karlie Kloss.”

Here’s what you need to know about Swift’s status ahead the Thanksgiving showdown between the Chiefs and Bills.

Taylor Swift Has Not Attended the Chiefs’ Past Thanksgiving Games

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If Swift keeps her recent trend intact, the music icon will not attend the Thanksgiving clash based on two key reasons. Namely, Swift does not typically attend Chiefs’ road games.

There is some speculation that Swift primarily attends Chiefs’ home games for security reasons. There have been rare exceptions where Swift attended Chiefs road games but those contests were during the NFL playoffs.

Finally, fans only need to look back to recent history when Swift skipped cheering on Kelce and the Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving. Swift opted against the trip to Dallas for the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving contest against the Cowboys in 2025.

Past History Shows Taylor Swift Is Unlikely to Attend the Chiefs-Bills NFL Game on Thanksgiving Day

There is always a chance that Swift has a change of heart for the upcoming Thanksgiving game in Buffalo. For now, the data shows that Swift is unlikely to be at the holiday matchup.

With no formal announcement being made, fans can hold out hope that Swift may pivot from recent history to attend the Chiefs-Bills game. Fans are unlikely to know Swift’s status before kickoff of the Thanksgiving matchup.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Sends Clear Message on Wife Taylor Swift Ahead of Thanksgiving

Regardless of Swift’s status for Thanksgiving, Kelce has made it clear that he is looking forward to spending the holidays with his new wife. The couple got married during the NFL offseason on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce told Women’s Wear Daily’s Lisa Lockwood during a Nov. 5 interview.

“I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as soon as that tree goes up.”