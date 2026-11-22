Brittany Mahomes had a championship to celebrate of her own less than 24 hours before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals.

The Kansas City Current co-owner watched her team make franchise history on Saturday, November 21, as the Current defeated the Washington Spirit 2-1 to capture their first National Women’s Soccer League championship.

Dressed in a teal trench coat, the pregnant mother of three joined the players onstage as they received their championship medals. Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played as the team celebrated its victory at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

But before joining the championship celebrations, Mahomes took a moment to comfort one of the biggest stars on the opposing team.

Brittany Mahomes Comforts Trinity Rodman After NWSL Championship

Following the final whistle, cameras captured Mahomes comforting Washington Spirit standout Trinity Rodman as the soccer star sat on the pitch.

Rodman had suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of the championship game but returned to action. The forward eventually scored in stoppage time as Washington attempted to mount a late comeback.

The Spirit entered Saturday’s game looking to win the championship in front of their home fans. It marked Washington’s third consecutive appearance in the NWSL championship game.

Mahomes, a former professional soccer player herself, took time away from celebrating with the Current to console Rodman following the loss.

Kansas City Current Complete Their ‘Revenge Tour’ With Historic Championship

The Current opened the scoring when midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo delivered an “olimpico,” sending the ball directly into the net from a corner kick.

Kansas City held off Washington despite the Spirit’s late goal, completing what the Current had dubbed their “revenge tour.”

The championship came one year after Kansas City won the NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, but fell short of winning the league championship.

Saturday’s victory also marked a milestone for Current midfielder Croix Bethune, who won the championship in the city where she began her NWSL career. The Spirit originally drafted Bethune before she eventually joined Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and now his wife has a championship of her own to celebrate. Brittany helped bring the Current to Kansas City as a founding co-owner, and Patrick joined the ownership group in January 2023.

Brittany Mahomes Attended the CMA Awards With Taylor Swift Days Earlier

Just three days before celebrating the Current’s championship win, Mahomes was in Nashville walking the red carpet at the 2026 CMA Awards.

The 31-year-old walked the red carpet on Wednesday, November 18, wearing a sparkling silver halter dress, black heels and silver jewelry. She wore her long blonde hair down for the occasion.

Mahomes attended the awards alongside her close friend Taylor Swift, who also performed during the ceremony.

The appearances came after Brittany and Patrick announced earlier this month that they are expecting their fourth child.

Attention now turns to Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22, at noon CT in their Week 11 matchup.