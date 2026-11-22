Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dealing with two injuries ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but neither is expected to keep him out.

Kelce appeared on Kansas City’s injury report with ankle and calf issues throughout the week. However, he participated fully in every practice and received no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

The 37-year-old tight end is expected to play when the Chiefs host Arizona at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22, barring a last-minute setback.

Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice also appeared on the injury report, while Kansas City ruled out three players and listed two others as questionable.

Travis Kelce’s Final Injury Status for Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Kelce did not miss any practice time this week despite managing his ankle and calf injuries.

The Chiefs did not list him as questionable, doubtful or out, clearing the way for him to face Arizona.

If Kelce experiences any problems during Sunday’s game, Kansas City has Noah Gray and Jake Briningstool available at tight end.

The Chiefs enter the matchup with a 7-2 record and are tied with the Denver Broncos atop the AFC West. Kansas City has won its last two games, including a 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on November 15.

Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice Also Appear on Injury Report

Kelce wasn’t the only Chiefs starter managing an injury this week.

Mahomes appeared on the report with knee and right elbow issues but participated fully in practice. He received no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Rice also practiced fully despite dealing with a lingering knee injury and is expected to play against Arizona.

Other Chiefs players who practiced fully and received no game designation include Nick Bolton, Jeff Bassa, Jadon Canady, Mansoor Delane, Justin Fields, Alohi Gilman and Jaydn Ott.

Chiefs Rule Out Three Players for Week 11

Kansas City will be without three players against the Cardinals.

Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore is out with an ankle injury, guard Trey Smith will miss the game because of a concussion, and running back Kenneth Walker III remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is questionable with a knee injury, while defensive lineman Peter Woods is questionable because of a neck injury.

With Walker sidelined, rookie running back Emmett Johnson could see another opportunity following his breakout performance against Atlanta.

Johnson rushed for 101 yards on 22 carries and caught six passes for another 70 yards in the Chiefs’ Week 10 victory. He also scored two touchdowns.

Cardinals Make Quarterback Change Before Facing Chiefs

Arizona will turn to its fourth quarterback of the season after ruling out rookie Carson Beck on Saturday.

Beck has been dealing with back spasms and did not practice Friday. Head coach Mike LaFleur said the Cardinals were preparing for Josh Johnson to start against Kansas City.

Beck became Arizona’s starter after Gardner Minshew suffered a torn UCL and landed on injured reserve. The Cardinals previously traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson, 40, joined Arizona after the team signed him from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

The Cardinals enter Sunday’s game at 3-7 after losing two straight, including a 34-6 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs and Cardinals kick off at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT) on Sunday, November 22. CBS will broadcast the game, with streaming available on Paramount+.