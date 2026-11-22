Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson had the best game of his young NFL career against the Atlanta Falcons, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz is sharing how far he’s come to get there.

Johnson rushed for 101 yards on 22 carries and added six receptions for 70 yards in the Chiefs’ 35-13 victory. He scored two touchdowns and finished with 171 yards from scrimmage in his first career start.

But before Johnson became an NFL running back, he struggled to get college programs to notice him. Schultz revealed that the former Nebraska standout once contacted him directly, hoping the reporter could help him attract recruiters’ attention.

Johnson also recently spoke with Schultz about being overlooked in the NFL draft and why he keeps reminding Chiefs general manager Brett Veach that 160 players were selected before him.

Emmett Johnson’s Journey to the Chiefs Started With a Message to Jordan Schultz

#Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson’s parents immigrated from Civil War-torn Liberia. Despite earning Mr. Football in Minnesota, he only had one major college offer and used to DM me to help get his name out to recruiters. An incredible story of perseverance and self-belief! 🙌🙏 https://t.co/VDtHTNpr97 pic.twitter.com/o1j3Y1qAy2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 16, 2026

On “The Schultz Report,” Schultz explained that Johnson’s path to Kansas City began long before the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL draft.

“His parents immigrated from civil war-torn Liberia,” Schultz said. “He ends up becoming Mr. Football in the state of Minnesota. And even then, he only has one major college scholarship offer from Nebraska.”

Despite his success in high school, Johnson struggled to attract interest from major college football programs.

Schultz recalled receiving messages from the running back asking for help getting his name in front of recruiters.

“I remember Emmett reaching out to me on DMs. We were texting, ‘Hey, can you help me get my name out there?’ Because colleges simply were not calling. The offers simply were not coming in.”

Johnson eventually accepted Nebraska’s offer and went on to become one of the top running backs in college football.

During the 2025 season, he rushed for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 46 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns, earning Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors.

The Chiefs selected Johnson with the 161st overall pick in April, but the running back hasn’t forgotten how long he waited to hear his name called.

Why the Number ‘161’ Means So Much to the Rookie

#Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson tells me he finds motivation in everything because no one ever believed in him. He wears a hat with “161” on it because that’s the spot where he was drafted. https://t.co/z83Rp9smIo pic.twitter.com/GlD2ExB5Ds — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2026

In a separate conversation with Schultz, Johnson explained why he continues wearing a hat featuring the number 161.

The rookie said he uses his draft position as motivation after watching 160 players get selected ahead of him.

“It’s never a hate thing, man. I just put in a lot of work. But I’m super, super hungry because those things motivate me,” Johnson said.

He compared the experience to his recruitment out of high school.

“I was really under-recruited. I didn’t really have big scholarships going into my senior year. I was probably ranked 11th going into my senior year.”

Johnson said he learned to block out distractions and focus on improving his game.

“I just tuned out all the noise, man. Honestly, I just blocked out all distractions. And my senior year, I had a historic year and went to Nebraska.”

He admitted that falling to the fifth round of the NFL draft still bothers him.

“It’s just so special to me, that number, because I’m not happy about being a fifth-round pick. I feel like I should have been higher, but it doesn’t matter. All this is is the entrance to the NFL.”

Eric Bieniemy Helped Bring Johnson to Kansas City

#Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson was sensational in his first career start: • 101 rushing yards• 6 catches, 70 receiving yards• 2 TDs What a player Johnson has become for a guy who had exactly ONE major college offer coming out of high school, despite winning Minnesota Mr.… https://t.co/sNuEUoduxP pic.twitter.com/nxHMRHOCP0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 15, 2026

Schultz also discussed the Chiefs’ scouting process and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s role in identifying Johnson as a potential addition.

“The Chiefs scouted him a lot throughout that career,” Schultz said of Johnson’s time at Nebraska.

According to Schultz, Bieniemy pushed for the running back after returning to Kansas City.

“He really laid the groundwork of, ‘This is a guy I have to have in my running back room,'” Schultz said.

The reporter explained that Johnson’s receiving ability made him particularly appealing to Kansas City’s offense.

“The perfect type of running back for that offense, because he was so comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield, as well as his running style: physical, violent, and yet electric with the explosives,” Schultz said.

Johnson had already demonstrated his receiving ability against the Denver Broncos on November 1, catching five passes for 128 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, in a 28-24 loss.

Patrick Mahomes praised the rookie afterward, saying, “We’re going to need more of it.”

Two weeks later, Johnson got his first start when Kenneth Walker III missed the Atlanta game with a groin injury.

Johnson caught two of Mahomes’ five touchdown passes, including a 12-yard score on Kansas City’s opening possession. His second touchdown came on a 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Johnson credited his faith when discussing his performance.

“Just trusting in God,” he said.