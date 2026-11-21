The Kansas City Chiefs got some surprise news Saturday about their Week 11 game at home against Arizona, when Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck was ruled out of what would have been only his second NFL start. Beck reportedly suffered back spasms.

From preparing to face a rookie starter, the Chiefs now pivot to face a 40-year-old journeyman playing for his 16th NFL team in 14 seasons. The Cardinals signed Josh Johnson off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad last week. Johnson now gets only his 12th NFL start and becomes Arizona’s fourth different starting quarterback in four games.

Including practice squad assignments in which he never saw game action, Johnson is now with his 16th NFL team since being drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. When Johnson was drafted, Beck was just six years old.

Beck was limited Thursday before missing Friday’s practice with back spasms, a problem that also flared earlier this season. Coach Mike LaFleur said the team was taking things “one minute at a time right now, not even one day at a time,” according to the Cardinals’ website. Beck’s availability hinged on how his back responded to treatment and to the three-hour flight to Kansas City.

Eleven days before Beck’s first start, he was a third-string quarterback designated as the “emergency” QB behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II.

Brissett opened the season as the starter, but Minshew replaced him in the second half of a 33-30 win at Dallas and kept the job. Beck, drafted in the third round by Arizona this year out of Miami, was promoted to backup. Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens within days.

Minshew then suffered a UCL injury in his throwing arm in a loss at Seattle, ending his season, and LaFleur named Beck the starter. His debut ended in a 34-6 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams, with Beck going 11-of-18 for 108 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Cardinals’ Carson Beck Injury History and Road to the NFL

A Jacksonville native, Beck won Florida’s Mr. Football honors after leading his high school to its first state title. At Georgia he served as backup through the 2022 season, until coach Kirby Smart made him the starter.

“He’s done the best job,” Smart said in August 2023.

Beck then threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions.

The most serious setback came in the 2024 SEC championship game against Texas, where he took a hit on a Hail Mary attempt. Georgia announced an elbow injury two days later, and he underwent surgery in December to repair the UCL in his right elbow. He then entered the transfer portal and landed at Miami, replacing Cam Ward.

A rib injury suffered in the Hall of Fame Game cost him practice reps in August. Beck “battled through it for three or four practices” before the discomfort grew too great, LaFleur said, according to ESPN.

Beck came within one win of a national championship at Miami. The Hurricanes met Indiana, then 16-0, in the title game on Jan. 19 and lost 27-21, with Beck going 19-of-32 for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Miami needed a touchdown on its last possession. Beck’s deep throw toward Keelan Marion was intercepted by Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe.

“It’s going to sting for a while,” Beck said afterward. The Cardinals selected Beck with a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs Face Josh Johnson Instead of Carson Beck

Johnson is on his 16th NFL team in 14 seasons after Tampa Bay drafted him in the fifth round in 2008. He will make his 12th career start in his 51st game, and his last one ended in a win for Washington over the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 4.

“He’s been in this league. It’s not like he was just on the street,” LaFleur said, according to NFL.com. Undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar is the backup, with receiver Devin Duvernay as the emergency quarterback.

The Chiefs opened as double-digit point favorites, and their pass rush has piled up eight combined sacks against the Jets and Atlanta Falcons. Arizona has scored nine points in its last two games.