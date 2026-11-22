Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on what some fans thought was a “dirty” hit that left him briefly injured against the Atlanta Falcons last week, and the NFL has now had its final say on the play.

Kelce was hurt after Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams tackled him low, aggravating an already injured ankle. There was some speculation that Hellams may have intentionally tried to injure Kelce, and the Chiefs tight end would not say one way or the other.

But the league decided on Saturday that Hellams did not run afoul of any rules with the hit.

NFL Decides Against Fine for Falcons Player

The NFL announced fines for all Week 10 games on Saturday, with nothing listed for the Falcons in their loss to the Chiefs last week.

Kelce had addressed the hit on his “New Heights” podcast this week, answering a question from a fan who called the hit “dirty.”

“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… and I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce replied. “You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it.”

Kelce agreed that the play did not warrant a flag, as Hellams made a legal hit, but said it did leave him hurt. The Chiefs tight end was in visible pain and briefly left the game, but was able to return.

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” Kelce said. “Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”

Chiefs Have Chance to Make Up Ground

The Chiefs have turned their attention to Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, where they will face a well-traveled veteran quarterback. The Cardinals ruled out Carson Beck, handing the ball instead to Josh Johnson.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur shared praise for the 40-year-old.

“You’ve got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like [Johnson] has,” LaFleur said. “He is incredible in the quarterback room. He’s incredible for the starter. He’s incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He’s mature, and he can still sling it. He’s been in this league. It’s not like he was just on the street.”