Taylor Swift’s most devoted fans are starting to say out loud what they once dared not even think about her music, her choices and her billionaire status, according to a new report by media commentator Kristyn Burtt of SheKnows. The cracks have started to show as Swift’s public presence has become relentless leading up to and since her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs legendary tight end Travis Kelce.

Longtime Swifties are growing more comfortable criticizing her, though they still will not abandon her, according to SheKnows. It’s a departure from the unconditional loyalty that allowed Swift to build her multibillion-dollar empire.

Zachary Hourihane, who posts online as “The Swiftologist,” isn’t giving up his Swiftie-ism. But he is retiring his knee-jerk devotion, saying he can “deprogram that kind of stan brain,” according to what he told CNN this month.

Hourihane is not alone. The fandom has an “almost religious nature,” a former Swiftie named Kyla told Dazed in May 2024. Cardiff University lecturer Lucy Bennett told the outlet that fanbases evolve naturally, with some fans reassessing their ties to a star while others keep enjoying the art.

So how much of the turn traces to her July 3 marriage to Travis Kelce? And is the public simply growing burned out on seeing Swift everywhere?

Kelce Wedding and Songs Fuel Taylor Swift Criticism

The wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden handed critics a big target. Detractors called the celebration tacky and tied it to celebrity excess. Backlash arrived less than 48 hours after the vows, according to Complex. The couple should “reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., wrote. Supporters pointed to $26 million in donations to 20 organizations, Complex reported.

The event was “the last word in empty glitz and excess,” wrote Alexander Larman in The Spectator. His objection — the display undercut her reputation for brainy sophistication.

Swift released four new songs on Sept. 25 as part of a deluxe album titled “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” “Cleveland!” emerged as one of the more divisive tracks, with critics focusing on lyrics about her marriage to Kelce, according to International Business Times. On TikTok, fans compared “Cleveland!” and “Wood” with songs from her Joe Alwyn era. One self-described Swiftie wanted her to take two to three years off to “work on a great album,” the outlet reported.

Not every complaint starts with her Kelce relationship. For some fans, her September 2024 endorsement of Kamala Harris arrived too late, according to SheKnows. In October 2025, some liberal fans bristled at a “tradwife” aesthetic, according to Fortune. “Taylor Swift’s fairy tale is over,” The Atlantic declared that month.

The marriage supplied fresh material. The argument over Swift’s image is longer-standing.

Taylor Swift Oversaturation Fears

Fatigue talk started before the vows, too. Physical variants of “The Life of a Showgirl” reportedly passed 30 by mid-October 2025, according to The Forty-Five.

“The past few years have been a case of quantity over quality,” said Annie, a 22-year-old fan from Glasgow. Her point was that Swift’s output has outstripped her polish. Plenty of loyal fans welcomed the steady stream of releases, though.

An unnamed source says Swift senses it, too.

“She knows there’s fatigue,” the source said, according to International Business Times Australia, citing the wedding, Kelce and the nonstop attention as causes of anxiety.

NFL broadcasts have scaled back the cutaways to Swift, showing her only occasionally after a big Kelce play, according to CinemaBlend. Some fans still bristled when she flashed her wedding band in a viral moment. After the engagement, NFL fans accused the league of “spamming” celebrity news.

If there is a crack in her fan following, Swift’s numbers haven’t shown it. Swift broke two Spotify records with the release of “The Encore” despite underwhelming reviews. Devoted Swifties will stick around, SheKnows concluded, even if nothing matches the Eras Tour again.