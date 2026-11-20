The Kansas City Chiefs face one of the kinder scheduling breaks of the season in Week 11, when they will now likely go up against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson in the team’s bout this weekend.

The Chiefs enter the day as 16.5 point favorites, amounting to around a 95% chance of victory according to the sportsbooks.

So it figures that Kansas City decided to be more cautious with regards to the usage of some of their star players. Namely running Kenneth Walker III, who was ruled out of the game this weekend due to a groin injury.

Kenneth Walker Ruled out of Week 11 With Groin Injury

“Chiefs ruled out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals due to his groin injury. It will be the second straight game he missed with rookie RB Emmett Johnson starting again.” Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Walker was not practicing all week due to the lower-body issue that kept him out of last weekend’s win at the Atlanta Falcons, so it is not a huge surprise that he will not be participating on Sunday.

Is Walker’s Absence Solely Injury Related?

As for the reasons behind the move, the Cardinals matchup and odds speak for themselves.

Had it been a critical in-division matchup, there is a strong possibility Walker would have been listed as “questionable”.

Going up against what might kindly be described as a bottom-three team in the NFL in Arizona, after injury decimation to their receiving corps and QB room, that on Nov. 20 also saw rookie Carson Beck sustain an injury, Kansas City know they can afford to rest some not-fully healthy stars.

That combined with the outstanding performance of Emmett Johnson in Walker’s place last weekend, where he put up 101 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards and 2 total touchdowns, meant it always seem apparent that unless the reigning Super Bowl MVP was 100% ready to go, Week 11’s game would be seen as a very possible “can skip”.