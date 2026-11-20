The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of turnover in their roster during the offseason.

That has paid off, as they currently sit at a 7-2 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Some of their new additions have made huge impacts, but a few others have struggled to get going.

RB Kenneth Walker III is Kansas City Chiefs’ Most Impactful Free Agent Signing

ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz identified five free agent signings that have worked out well, and five that haven’t. To no surprise, the Chiefs’ signing of running back Kenneth Walker III was among the top.

“Walker has always been good at breaking tackles, but he’s in another universe this season. According to FTN charting, Walker leads the league with a 35.2% avoided tackle rate and is third with 3.14 yards after contact per carry.”

In eight games played, Walker has amassed 872 rushing yards on 159 carries, 172 receiving yards on 26 receptions, and 11 total touchdowns. He missed Week 10’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury, and is also set to miss Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, his injury is not expected to be long-term, and he should have a strong chance to play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

Chiefs’ Signing of CB L’Jarius Sneed Was a Miss

One signing that hasn’t worked out in Kansas City’s favor is cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, as Schatz explains.

“With 148 coverage snaps this season, Sneed just misses the line for my coverage DVOA rankings, but he would easily be at the bottom of the league if he qualified. He gave up big play after big play early in the season. Sneed went on injured reserve with a knee injury two weeks ago, and it’s hard to know if he’ll have his previous role in Kansas City’s defense back when he returns.”

Sneed is eligible to return from IR after the Cardinals matchup. Although he has struggled in coverage, he has made some impactful plays — recording two forced fumbles and three passes defensed this season. Sneed has also provided a good veteran presence and leadership. The Chiefs are deep at cornerback, and won’t likely need to lean on Sneed much when he returns.