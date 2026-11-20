The Kansas City Chiefs are about to face the toughest stretch of their 2026 schedule.

After taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, four of Kansas City’s next five games will be against teams with winning records. Three of them are in first place in their respective divisions. However, a boost could be coming during that stretch.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 14 Matchup vs. Cincinnati Bengals Could be Target Return Date for OT Josh Simmons

The Chiefs have been extremely patient with Simmons as he continues to rehab the back injury that he sustained during training camp. He is currently on injured reserve, but Kansas City can open his 21-day practice window at any point.

While joining 96.5 The Fan on Thursday, Chiefs insider Nate Taylor said it is possible that Simmons returns to practice ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and makes his season debut against the Bengals in Week 14.

“I think what they can do with Josh Simmons is say, hey, we’ve finished playing Buffalo (in Week 12), we’ve got the mini-bye week, let’s come back and talk on Sunday or Monday,” Taylor said. “[He’s] not going to play against the Rams, we all know that. Andy Reid likes to give a two-week ramp up. I think the first possible date if everything goes right is against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Simmons Still Likely a Longshot to Return

Although the scenario that Taylor laid out is possible, don’t bank on it. If Simmons does return to practice, the Chiefs will likely utilize his entire 21-day window. They won’t want to take any chances with his back injury, and he hasn’t played in a game since last December.

As Taylor said, Simmons won’t return to practice ahead of Kansas City’s matchup against the Bills since it is on a short week. If he does the following week, and the entire window is used, Simmons could play against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Of course, the Chiefs could always have him inactive on gamedays if they want to give him even more time. Getting Simmons a little regular season action before the playoffs would be very beneficial. However, there is also the possibility, and it’s a strong one, that we don’t see Simmons play at all this season.