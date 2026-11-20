Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson had a coming-out party in the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, and may have forced his team into a difficult decision for the rest of the season.

The rookie running back had 22 carries for 101 yards in the win, nearly doubling his production from the rest of the season. Johnson earned AFC Rookie of the Week while filling in for the injured Kenneth Walker III, and SI.com writer Jordan Foote suggested the team may need to find a way to share carries going forward.

Chiefs May Need to Carve More Room for Emmett Johnson

Foote identified Johnson as one of the players with rising stock after Sunday’s win, noting that the rookie showed flashes of his promise leading up to the breakout performance.

“Given how fantastic starter Kenneth Walker III has been when on the field, there wasn’t much need for premium reps for rookie running back Emmett Johnson in Weeks 1-9,” Foote wrote. “He still found ways to impact the game, but Sunday was his coming-out party with Walker sitting due to a groin injury. The Nebraska product logged a whopping 28 touches down in Atlanta, averaging 6.1 yards per opportunity and scoring two touchdowns in the process.”

Foote added that Johnson’s versatility as a pass-catching back only adds to his value to the team. Johnson has 11 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games.

“The fifth-round pick has clearly adapted to life as a professional at a rapid pace and made the most of his first NFL start,” Foote wrote.

That could put the Chiefs in a quandary, Foote suggested, with a rookie running back good enough to start but stuck behind another who led the league in rushing yards for much of the season.

“There’s a case to be made that Johnson is a starting-caliber player for multiple teams. That includes the Chiefs,” Foote wrote. “Even though Walker is the superior option and will resume the role once he returns, having such a dangerous backup has to make Kansas City feel good with tough, cold-weather football on the horizon.”

Emmett Johnson Staying Focused

Speaking to reporters this week, Johnson said nothing about his approach will change after his breakout performance

“Really, nothing changes,” Johnson said, via the Kansas City Star. “I wake up every single day, still got to work my butt off with my teammates … Everybody’s talking, but it’s still the same goal, same task.

“I’m still focused on just being the best version of myself to help this team win football games. So tuning all that out is still my motto every single day I wake up.”