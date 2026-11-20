The Kansas City Chiefs could be without running back Kenneth Walker III for a second straight game when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on the November 20 edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” that Walker is unlikely to play as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

“He seems primed to miss his second game in a row with a groin injury,” Rapoport said. “Remember, late, late last week, the Chiefs essentially pulled him. He missed the game out of an abundance of caution. Has not practiced yet this week. Certainly seems like he will not be on the field as the team gets ready for him and the stretch run.”

Walker missed Kansas City’s 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on November 15. Although the Chiefs initially hoped he would return this week, his continued absence from practice has raised doubts about his availability against Arizona.

The Chiefs enter Sunday’s home game with a 7-2 record.

Ian Rapoport Previously Expected Kenneth Walker’s Injury to Be Minor

Rapoport’s latest report comes after he initially expressed optimism about Walker returning for the Cardinals game.

Earlier in the week, the NFL insider appeared on ESPN’s “Big Day with Peter Schrager” and said the Chiefs did not believe Walker’s injury was serious.

“My understanding [is that] the groin injury for Ken Walker [is] minor,” Rapoport said.

“So the hope was to keep him out last week somehow, make do with a rookie most people have never heard of, and have him back the following week. So that is the hope that he’s back at practice tomorrow and that he is able to play,” he added.

However, Walker did not return to practice as expected.

During a November 19 appearance on “Good Morning Football,” Rapoport indicated that the running back’s chances of playing Sunday had decreased.

“It does not look like he’s going to be able to play this week,” he said.

Walker has not been officially ruled out, but the Chiefs could give him more time to recover before the final stretch of the regular season.

Chiefs Rookie Emmett Johnson Delivered Career Performance Against Falcons

If Walker misses Sunday’s game, the Chiefs will likely turn to rookie running backs Emmett Johnson and Jaydn Ott again.

Johnson stepped into a larger role against Atlanta and finished with 101 rushing yards on 22 carries. He also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the victory, Johnson credited Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy with helping him improve throughout his rookie season.

“He’s somebody that’s always going to be on you about the little details about everything. He’s pushed me… I love being coached hard. I don’t want anything handed to me,” Johnson told NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The former Nebraska running back has taken on additional responsibilities while Walker recovers, giving Kansas City another option in the backfield.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Offense Overcame Multiple Injuries in Week 10

#Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson says OC Eric Bieniemy has been on him and has pushed him hard ever since he was drafted by Kansas City: “I love being coached hard. I don’t want anything handed to me.” 🤝💪 https://t.co/Rzs99aMCJa pic.twitter.com/FhMoIN9gsz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2026

Walker wasn’t the only offensive player missing when Kansas City defeated Atlanta.

Tight end Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury early in the game and did not return.

Despite losing Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns. Newly acquired wide receiver Josh Downs also contributed in his Chiefs debut.

Kansas City will now try to build on that victory when it hosts Arizona at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are 7-2 and remain in contention for the AFC’s top seed as they approach the final weeks of the regular season.

With Walker’s status uncertain, Johnson could receive another opportunity to lead Kansas City’s rushing attack.

The Chiefs and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off at noon CT on Sunday, November 22.