The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped their final practice of the week ahead of their showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Kansas City will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the second consecutive game. Rookie Emmett Johnson, who has impressed this season, will be the next man up. Unfortunately, Johnson will be running behind a beat up offensive line.

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Linemen Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore Out vs. Arizona Cardinals

Coach Andy Reid met with the media Friday afternoon, and revealed that in addition to Walker, offensive linemen Trey Smith and Jaylon Moore will also be sidelined against the Cardinals. Smith sustained a concussion early in last week’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. He was placed in concussion protocol, and did not participate in any practices this week.

Starting in Smith’s place at right guard will likely be veteran Mike Caliendo. During the two times left guard Kingsley Suamataia was benched earlier this season, Caliendo started in his place. Caliendo subbed in for Smith last week. As for Moore, he injured his ankle during the Chiefs’ Week 9 game against the New York Jets.

He did not play against the Falcons, and did not practice this past week. This will be the third game Moore has missed this season, as he missed Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion. Stepping in for Moore at right tackle will likely be Joshua Ezeudu, who started for Moore last week.

Fred Johnson Could See Some Snap vs. Cardinals

Ezeudu could be on a short leash if he struggles like he did last week. Fred Johnson, who Kansas City acquired earlier this week, could cut into Ezeudu’s snaps.

“He’s done good for getting thrown in there,” Reid said of Johnson.

Johnson has played mostly right tackle throughout his eight-year NFL career. He also has the versatility to play guard. At 6-foot-7 and 326 pounds, Johnson is a powerful lineman who can hold up against any pass rusher. He has appeared in 82 games with 22 starts for three different teams. Don’t rule out the Chiefs potentially giving him a look at left tackle as well.