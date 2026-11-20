The Kansas City Chiefs’ 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 was one of their most dominant victories of the season.

Kansas City’s defense allowed only one touchdown on the day, while also forcing two turnovers and seven punts. The unit ranks in the top 12 of the NFL against both the pass and the run.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Nohl Williams Shadowed Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo doesn’t often allow his cornerbacks to shadow offense’s top wide receivers. He typically wants his cornerbacks to stick to one side of the field, regardless of who they’re matched up on.

Williams stepped up to the task, limiting Falcons star wide receiver Drake London to zero receptions on just one target when assigned to him in man-to-man coverage. Spagnuolo praised Williams’ effort while speaking to the media this past week.

“I thought he did a really good job,” Spagnuolo said. “It’s not the easiest thing to do. I thought Nohl did a pretty good job for the most part on 5 (London). He was a guy we were worried about.”

Spagnuolo went on to explain how Williams embraced the challenge.

“He didn’t bat an eyelash,” Spagnuolo continued. “Which is a good thing. I think Mansoor (Delane) is probably the same way, that they would embrace that. I don’t think you want a corner out there that’s going to quiver when you say I want you to go with that guy all the time.”

Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane Are Becoming Dynamic Duo

The Chiefs’ cornerback corps is in good hands for years to come with Williams and Delane leading the way. Williams told the media on Friday that he believes many of his teammates can shadow top receivers in man-to-man.

“I was very excited,” Williams said about facing London. “That was just the gameplan for that week. I tried to perfect it and do my job. Whatever the coaches say, I’m going to do. I feel like anybody can be in that position in our room. We have a lot of talented guys who can travel with guys like Drake.”

Delane is having a very good rookie season, but has had to battle through a nagging shoulder injury since back during OTAs. That makes what he has accomplished even more impressive. Hopefully he can manage the shoulder well enough to stay on the field, as it has sidelined him for three games.