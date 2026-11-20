The Kansas City Chiefs‘ plans to exit Arrowhead Stadium for a new stadium in Kansas are moving forward, but a key financial detail remains unresolved as the state prepares for a leadership change.

A public board established by Kansas lawmakers to oversee the Chiefs’ proposed stadium in Wyandotte County released 10 agreements on Wednesday, November 18. However, the documents do not establish the sales tax revenue baseline that will determine how much state money goes toward paying off the stadium’s construction costs.

According to The Kansas City Star, Kansas Commerce Secretary David Toland has not finalized that figure, which will play a significant role in the state’s $1.8 billion stadium financing commitment.

The Chiefs’ agreement with Kansas allows public funding to cover up to 60% of stadium costs through sales tax and revenue, or STAR, bonds.

The documents also establish a December 31 deadline for meeting the deal’s conditions, although the deadline can be extended if both sides continue working toward an agreement.

Chiefs Stadium Deal Has a Key Financial Decision Still Pending

The unresolved issue involves the STAR bond district’s base-year revenue, which establishes how much sales tax money the state currently collects from the area.

Once that figure is set, additional state sales tax revenue generated within the district will go toward repaying the stadium bonds rather than the state’s general budget.

The proposed district covers most of Wyandotte County and a large portion of Johnson County.

Toland has considerable discretion in choosing which year’s sales tax figures will establish the baseline.

Kansas Department of Commerce spokesperson Patrick Lowry said the decision will be finalized when the state begins issuing bonds.

“The base year will be set when the first STAR Bonds are issued,” Lowry said. “We anticipate the first bonds will be issued in the first quarter of 2027.”

Although the agreements include a December 31 deadline, they allow automatic 30-day extensions as long as the parties continue negotiating in good faith.

Two of the documents state that the agreement “shall become null and void” if the required conditions are not satisfied within the applicable deadline.

Kansas Governor-Elect Could Influence Chiefs Stadium Financing

The timing of the remaining financial decisions could become important as Kansas prepares for a new governor.

Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher will replace outgoing Gov. Laura Kelly in January 2027.

Holscher supported the original stadium incentive framework as a state senator in 2024 but later criticized the financial terms negotiated between Kansas officials and the Chiefs.

She previously questioned the size of the public subsidy and its potential impact on future state tax collections.

If Toland does not establish the sales tax baseline before leaving office, the incoming administration’s commerce secretary could take responsibility for the decision.

At a Thursday news conference, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said team officials had not spoken with Holscher.

However, Holscher recently acknowledged that the stadium agreement is already established under state law.

“It’s a done deal in terms of what’s been put together,” Holscher said during a news conference in Topeka.

“What my job is as governor moving forward is to make sure that the promises made manifest, making sure there are strong jobs, that our local communities benefit.”

Why the $1.8 Billion Stadium Financing Decision Matters

The sales tax baseline could affect how much money Kansas collects from Wyandotte and Johnson counties over the coming years.

State Department of Revenue figures show that sales tax collections from the two counties increased by approximately $250 million between 2014 and 2024.

Johnson County generates more sales tax revenue than any other county in Kansas.

Because the stadium financing district will capture future growth in state sales tax collections, the baseline selected by the commerce secretary will help determine how much revenue remains available for other state expenses.

The Kansas Department of Commerce previously said the district’s boundaries were designed to repay the bonds as quickly as possible.

The agency explained that paying off the debt sooner would allow those tax revenues to return to the state and participating local governments.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, along with the city of Olathe, have also committed portions of local sales tax revenue from areas surrounding the planned stadium and team facilities.

In addition to the $1.8 billion in STAR bonds intended to support stadium construction, Kansas could issue another $975 million in state bonds for privately owned development near the stadium and the Chiefs’ planned headquarters and practice facility in Olathe.

The state expects to begin issuing the first stadium bonds during the opening months of 2027.