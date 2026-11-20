The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be linked to Tyreek Hill, but the playmaker is running out of time to potentially make an impact with an NFL team this season. As the Chiefs head into Week 11 of the NFL season, things appear to be trending in the wrong direction when it comes to Hill.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed that Hill has yet to be medically cleared to play. Keep in mind, even if Hill was completely healthy, the playmaker would need a ramp-up period given that the star did not participate in training camp.

More than one year has passed since Hill’s last NFL game on Sept. 29, 2025.

“Tyreek has tried a lot of different things,” Rosenhaus explained in a November 19, interview on “The Russini Report.” “He has worked tirelessly to get healthy, and he is doing a fantastic job. He has not been cleared yet.

“He is still working to get back to 100%. He’s still working to get to a point where he’ll be cleared to play football, but I think the focus is on his health and getting back to 100%. And he has just done a beautiful job, and he’s doing awesome,” Rosenhaus added.

“I really don’t have a timetable for him because I respect the process. And No. 1, it’s just about getting healthy, and certainly, it’s not about putting any pressure on him directly or indirectly in terms of when he returns to play. It’s really about just getting healthy for now and his future.”

Chiefs Rumors: Tyreek Hill Looks More Like a 2027 Option for Kansas City Than a Late Move Before NFL Playoffs

Hill is recovering from multiple torn ligaments prompting plenty of concern about the star’s health in order to be a viable target this season. There is also Hill’s recent legal saga which does not bode well for the Chiefs or another team signing the star when combined with his health challenges as well.

Overall, there are starting to be mounting factors that could prompt Hill to be a more viable option in 2027 rather than a mid-season addition. The NFL playoffs are fast approaching as the postseason starts on Saturday, Jan. 16.

For now, the Chiefs remain focused on this season. Kansas City is a sizable 15.5-point favorite against Arizona in the latest NFL odds, per FanDuel.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Is the Favorite in the NFL Odds to Land Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs are the favorite to sign Hill, but it remains to be seen if the franchise wants to reunite with the playmaker given the current baggage. Kansas City is the favorite to sign Hill in the latest NFL odds with a 17% chance, per Kalshi.

The Buffalo Bills are second in the odds at 10%. Rosenhaus is painting the picture of an athlete searching for answers regarding his health rather than someone who can immediately contribute in the NFL playoffs.

“I have to take my hat off to Tyreek,” Rosenhaus explained. “I mean, he had a tough injury, to put it mildly, and a very challenging rehab, and he has done an exceptional job.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone work harder than Tyreek on his recovery. He has tried everything to maximize his rehab. I mean, he just was in Germany working with (Usain) Bolt’s doctor.”