Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not sure if Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams made an intentionally dirty hit when he went low in tackling his ankle in Sunday’s game.

The NFL will soon make a final determination on that.

The hit led to a brief injury scare for the 37-year-old tight end, who had already been nursing a high-ankle sprain going into the game. Kelce was able to return, but said this week that he wasn’t sure whether Hellams had any intention to target the injury.

Travis Kelce Hit Not Expected to Lead to NFL Fine

The league is expected to review the incident, announcing this weekend whether Hellams could face a financial penalty.

Kelce opened up about the hit on the Nov. 18 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. After fielding a question from a listener about whether Hellams made an “intentionally dirty tackle,” Travis Kelce would not give a definitive answer.

“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… and I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce said. “You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it.”

Kelce noted that officials did not see anything wrong with the hit in the moment.

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” Kelce said. “Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”

The NFL reviews all plays during the week, announcing fines on Saturday even for ones that were not flagged. But it is not clear if Hellams’ hit would fall within any of the league’s set categories for fines, as it was a legal hit with no indication that he was intentionally trying to hurt the Chiefs tight end.

Travis Kelce Plans to Play This Weekend

Kelce was able to return to the game against the Falcons, which the Chiefs won 35-13 to move to 7-2. The tight end said he is used to playing through discomfort and the injury won’t keep him out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m ready to rock and roll this week,” he said. “It’s one of those things where once you turn it in at the beginning of the year, you’ve just got to deal with the high-ankle sprain and the process it takes to heal. When you’re battling through week to week trying to get it to 100%, it’s going to be a lot slower than just taking time off.”