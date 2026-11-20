Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added another award to his collection after leading his team to a 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Mahomes was named Nickelodeon’s Valuable Player (NVP) following his five-touchdown performance in Week 10, earning another honor from the network ahead of Kansas City’s November 22 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs celebrated the news on social media, sharing a photo of their quarterback holding his latest trophy.

“Reintroducing NVPat 🏆 Congratulations on being named this week’s @Nickelodeon NVP @PatrickMahomes! 😤” the team wrote.

The recognition adds to a growing list of Nickelodeon awards for the 31-year-old quarterback, who has received multiple NVP honors throughout his NFL career.

Patrick Mahomes Has Won Several Nickelodeon NVP Awards

Mahomes is no stranger to receiving recognition from Nickelodeon.

The Chiefs quarterback previously earned weekly NVP honors during Week 10 of the 2021 season and Week 16 of the 2022 season.

He also received the award following the 2021 AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes added another Nickelodeon trophy to his collection in February 2024, when he was named the network’s Super Bowl LVIII NVP after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

That victory marked his second consecutive Super Bowl NVP award.

Nickelodeon’s NVP recognition has become part of the network’s NFL coverage, giving younger football fans an opportunity to celebrate their favorite players.

Mahomes has also received recognition through the network’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

He and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were previously nominated for Favorite Male Sports Star alongside several prominent athletes.

The nominees included basketball stars Anthony Edwards, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, baseball star Shohei Ohtani and soccer star Lionel Messi.

Messi ultimately won the award.

Kelce also received a nomination for Favorite Podcast for “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The brothers lost to the teen podcast “LOL.”

Chiefs Quarterback Delivered Five Touchdowns Against Falcons

Mahomes earned his latest Nickelodeon award after one of his strongest performances of the 2026 season.

Against Atlanta on November 15, the quarterback completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns.

He did not throw an interception as Kansas City secured its seventh victory of the season.

According to Athlon Sports, Mahomes has thrown for 2,385 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games.

He has completed 66.8% of his passes while adding 100 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Kansas City’s 7-2 record has the team sitting atop the AFC West standings as it prepares for the final stretch of the regular season.

The Chiefs have continued to rely on Mahomes and their offense as they pursue another division title and playoff appearance.

Kansas City will also look to maintain its lead in the AFC West as the regular season continues.

The Chiefs and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, or noon CT, on Sunday, November 22.