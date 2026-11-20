A day later, Taylor Swift is now the target of a sudden backlash against her first CMA Awards performance in 13 years, with fans ripping the global pop music icon, who is also the wife of Kansas City Chiefs legendary tight end Travis Kelce, over her choice of “plus-one,” her politics and even her singing.

Swift sang a mashup of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Our Song” on Wednesday night in Nashville. The number began backstage in a dressing room full of old costumes, with country stars popping in for cameos, and ended on a set modeled after the tree from Toy Story 5, where Keith Urban joined her on banjo. She also presented the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Brooks & Dunn.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” was nominated for Single of the Year, but the trophy went to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” a song that has spent a record 28 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Swift left without a win, and walked straight into a buzzsaw of online fan anger and bitterness.

“Taylor Swift did everything she could to disassociate herself from country music,” wrote one disappointed fan on Threads. “Now that it’s the most popular music genre in the USA shes done a full 180. Singing her old songs she refused to sing for years at the CMSs in a full cowgirl getup. Fakest, least genuine person there is.”

So what set people off?

Taylor Swift CMA Guest Brittany Mahomes Fuels Political Backlash

Swift arrived in a strapless yellow gown on the red carpet and sat next to Brittany Mahomes, whose husband, Patrick, quarterbacks the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes has never publicly declared her political beliefs, but critics tie her to Donald Trump’s MAGA movement because she reportedly liked an Instagram post outlining his platform. Trump thanked her for her support in 2024.

Clips from the opening monologue circulated widely. Host Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley joked about Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, and the camera cut to Swift laughing and clapping next to Mahomes. “Omg she brought her MAGA bestie with her,” one social media user wrote, as quoted by Yahoo Style Canada.

OK! Magazine said that fans mocked Swift for bringing Brittany Mahomes to the ceremony. On Reddit, the r/Fauxmoi forum filled with similar takes. “Bringing her to the CMAs with you is a choice,” one commenter wrote, adding that Swifties who once argued she had to spend time with Mahomes because of Kelce’s job could no longer make that case. Another commenter said Swift’s silence during the election told them everything they needed to know.

Defenders pushed back, citing Swift’s endorsements of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and of Harris again in 2024. Others argued that friends do not need to share a political outlook.

Kelce himself was not in the building. The tight end injured his ankle in the Chiefs’ Nov. 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and fans on social media wondered why he skipped his wife’s big night.

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Beyoncé Comparisons and Following Swift’s CMA Return

The criticism also reached Swift’s standing in country music. One Threads post called the performance her “maga soft launch,” according to BuzzFeed. Another said she is not country and questioned why she was on the stage. A third set her welcome against Beyoncé’s, calling Swift’s set off-key and bland.

That comparison has a history. Beyoncé performed with the Dixie Chicks at the 2016 CMAs, and some viewers objected loudly.

“Let me have my country music in peace,” one critic wrote on social media. Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter later won Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the Grammys, but didn’t even receive a single CMA nomination.

Others zeroed in on how Swift sounded.

“It’s insane how she has a 20-year career and still can’t sing,” one social media commenter wrote, according to The Celeb Post.

Plenty of fans saw something else entirely, praising it as a full-circle moment that returned Swift to her country roots.

Langley, meanwhile, collected six trophies, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, breaking the CMA record of five wins in a single night. Swift’s most recent win came in 2017, when “Better Man” won Song of the Year. She wrote that song for Little Big Town, and it gave her 12 career CMA Awards.