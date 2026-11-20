Members of the Kansas City Chiefs’ front office have been making media rounds at the halfway point of the season.

Owner Clark Hunt and team president Mark Donovan have spoken extensively about the Chiefs’ new stadium plans. As usual, general manager Brett Veach has been breaking down all of the big roster moves he mad during the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach Attempted to Land RB Dylan Sampson in 2025 NFL Draft

Veach recently joined NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah on his “Move The Sticks” podcast to discuss several things related to the Chiefs’ roster. When talking about drafting running back Emmett Johnson this past year, Veach revealed that in 2025 he expected to land running back Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

However, he was blindsided by the Cleveland Browns taking him seven picks earlier. That led to Veach being more aggressive during the 2026 draft, trading up eight spots to make sure he secured Johnson.

“I think Cleveland did it a couple years ago with the runner from Tennessee (Sampson) they took,” Veach said. “They had taken a runner in the second round (Quinshon Judkins). I’m sitting there thinking, Sampson could be a good fit for us, and Cleveland just took a running back, so let’s just sit here and hang out and we’ll get him, they’re not going to double-dip at running back.”

Missing out on Sampson Was Blessing in Disguise

Sampson is a good talent who excels as a pass catcher, but he would not have moved the needle for Kansas City’s rushing attack in 2025. Instead of Sampson, the Chiefs went on to select wide receiver Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 draft.

Had they taken Sampson, they probably wouldn’t have drafted Johnson in 2026. It’s still early, but it sure seems that Johnson has much higher upside than Sampson. The combination of Johnson and Kenneth Walker III has formed arguably the best running back duo in the NFL.

Johnson is also proving he can be a feature back when needed. He started in place of Walker in Week 10, and posted 101 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. The Chiefs’ rushing attack is set up to be dominant for at least the next few seasons.