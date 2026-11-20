Rookie running back Emmett Johnson is about to start his second game for the Kansas City Chiefs, and some in the know around the NFL expect him to excel even more against the Arizona Cardinals than he did vs. the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Kenneth Walker III will sit out a second consecutive contest with a groin injury he suffered during practice late last week.

“Chiefs ruled out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals due to his groin injury,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported via X on Friday, November 20. “It will be the second straight game he missed with rookie RB Emmett Johnson starting again.”

Ben Solak, Schefter’s colleague at ESPN, took that news and ran with it in prediction form on social media.

Emmett’s gonna go for 200 from scrimmage and take the OROY lead https://t.co/rw8vHL9XQ4 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 20, 2026

“Emmett’s gonna go for 200 [yards] from scrimmage and take the OROY [Offensive Rookie of the Year] lead,” Solak posted to X.

Chiefs Running Back Emmett Johnson Produced Monster Numbers Against Falcons Last Week in First NFL Start

That is a heck of a projection from one of the higher-end analytical minds in NFL media, particularly considering he offered it on his own social media channel unsolicited and not in a “bold prediction” format, or the like, as part of a collaborative pre-weekend slate content piece co-authored with three or four other writers.

But Solak is not necessarily going that far out on a limb either, given what Johnson accomplished last week in the first start of his professional career.

Johnson produced 101 rushing yards on 22 carries as well as six receptions for 70 yards and two TDs on seven targets against the Falcons. All told, he put up 171 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 28 touches — a stat line similar to the best work Walker was doing early in the 2026 campaign, also his first in Kansas City.

Across nine games played, Johnson has 212 rushing yards and one TD on 48 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) as well as 20 catches for 307 yards and three scores on 23 targets.

The Chiefs host the Cardinals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and Arizona’s defense ranks 23rd league-wide through Week 10, surrendering 347.2 yards per game. Atlanta is currently 28th in total defense at 358.2 yards allowed per contest, according to ESPN statistics.

Chiefs Erring on Side of Caution With RB Kenneth Walker III

Kansas City described Walker’s groin injury as “minor” heading into last weekend. However, Johnson played well enough in Atlanta that the Chiefs can afford to risk sitting their star running back one more week and letting the rookie take the wheel yet again against what has generally been a bad defense in 2026.

Head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that the team wanted to avoid doing anything “stupid” with Walker, which might sideline him for a daunting stretch of schedule that begins after the Chiefs take on the Cardinals this weekend.

Kansas City will head out on the road for a three-game swing that begins just four days after its matchup with Arizona. The Chiefs take on the Bills in Buffalo on Thanksgiving Day before playing the Rams in Los Angeles and the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The following two games are both in Kansas City, where the Chiefs will play the defending AFC champion New England Patriots, though likely without quarterback Drake Maye, before hosting the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers on December 27.