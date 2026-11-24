The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a careful approach with running back Kenneth Walker III, bringing him back slowly from injury.

But if Walker were to miss this week’s critical game against the Buffalo Bills, it could signal a more significant concern for the Chiefs down the final stretch of the season, an analyst suggests.

Chiefs Running Back Could Have Bigger Problems

SI.com’s Joshua Brisco responded to a fan’s question about what the Chiefs might do if Walker is unable to play on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Brisco noted that, while Walker appears to be on track to return, another setback could have long-term implications.

“To fully wade into a hypothetical that might be irrelevant by the time Tuesday’s injury report comes out: If Walker doesn’t play in Buffalo, I think you have to have some level of concern about his timeline and expectations for the rest of the year, simply due to the possibility that a short-term injury, downplayed by the team, could be lingering much longer than the player and team expected,” Brisco wrote. “That’s always alarming until the player returns and looks like their pre-injury self.”

The Chiefs certainly got some good news on Walker on Tuesday, with the running back returning to practice, but his status for Thursday’s game is far from certain.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid warned that the running back wasn’t expected to do a lot in his return to practice.

“We’ll see how he does. I’m not anticipating a ton of work there but he’ll get out there and move around,” Reid said, via reporter Sam McDowell on X.

Chiefs May Need to Adjust Gameplan

The Chiefs may need to rely heavily on the run game against the Bills, with cold and windy weather in the forecast. Buffalo is expected to get an early winter storm, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour late in the evening on Thanksgiving.

That could force the Chiefs to hand a bigger workload to rookie running back Emmett Johnson, who has performed well in relief of the injured Walker. Brisco wrote that Johnson appears up the task.

“I’ve been hugely impressed by Johnson’s performances throughout the first half of his rookie season, and I think it’s legitimate,” Brisco wrote. “No smoke and mirrors here; he’s a quality NFL back. Still, Walker is obviously the more accomplished player, the more complete player, and he was an absolute revelation through the first act of the Chiefs’ season. He also allows Johnson to become an overqualified No. 2 back when they’re both healthy.”