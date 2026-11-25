The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their huge Thanksgiving night matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

With a win, the 8-2 Chiefs will leapfrog the 9-1 Bills in the AFC standings via tiebreaker. Unfortunately, the 8-2 Denver Broncos currently have the tiebreaker over Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Will Not Play vs. Bills Thanksgiving Night

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs have ruled out star running back Kenneth Walker III on Thursday. Walker returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since he injured his groin two weeks ago, but was a limited participant.

Ultimately, it was too quick of a turnaround for Walker to be ready to play. Coach Andy Reid has been adamant that they will be over cautious with Walker and not jeopardize his long-term health.

“It’s getting better, but with those you don’t want to do something stupid,” Reid said of Walker’s injury last week. “It’s still bugging him a little bit, but he’s feeling a lot better than what he was. We’ll just see, it’s a day-to-day thing.”

Walker will now have another week to continue to recover. He could make his return in Week 13 when Kansas City takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Walker has recorded 872 rushing yards on 159 carries, as well as 26 receptions for 172 yards and 11 total touchdowns on the season.

Emmett Johnson Set to Make 3rd Consecutive Start

Another reason why the Chiefs don’t need to rush Walker back has been the emergence of rookie running back Emmett Johnson. Before Walker went down, Johnson was doing a tremendous job in a backup role behind him. He has elevated his game even more with Walker out, posting back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances over the past two games.

Like Walker, Johnson has been the workhorse of Kansas City’s offense as the lead back. He has racked up 314 total yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. Johnson has also been named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week twice in 2026. The Chiefs will be leaning heavily on him again against Buffalo, which will be his toughest test yet.