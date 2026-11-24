Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore has not practiced or played since injuring his ankle against the New York Jets back in Week 9.

In his stead, Joshua Ezeudu has filled in at the position with a reasonable degree of success.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs will want the right side of the offensive line secured as they head into a brutal scheduling stretch that sees them face off against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers in four of the next five weeks.

Jaylon Moore Has Missed 2 Weeks of Practice Already

However, ahead of the team’s Thursday night Thanksgiving bout at the Bills, it appears that Kansas City may once again require the services of Ezeudu, as Moore did not practice once again on Tuesday.

“Only Jaylon Moore (ankle) and Ben VanSumeren (knee) won’t practice for Chiefs on Tuesday.” Pete Sweeney reported on Nov. 24.

Moore was not placed on injured reserve following the injury, indicating that the franchise assumes that at the latest the former 49ers product will be able to return in Week 13 against the Rams.

Jaylon Moore Misses Practice Again on Tuesday

But sometimes ailments also take longer than initially assumed, and a consistent inability to practice is certainly not an encouraging sign for the Chiefs.

The better news for the team is that, per Sweeney, it appears as if running back Kenneth Walker; who prior to his groin injury was on track for a possible All-Pro nod; is nearing a return.

He was limited in practice on Tuesday, and if he does not manage to suit up on Thursday, playing against LA seems to be a near-certainty barring a setback.