The Kansas City Chiefs are two days away from their big Thanksgiving night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

They will hit the practice field on Tuesday for a light session, as teams don’t fully practice during short weeks this late into the season. Kansas City is dealing with a few key injuries, but could be set to get a couple of guys back.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Returning to Practice Tuesday

While speaking to the media Tuesday afternoon, coach Andy Reid revealed that running back Kenneth Walker III will return to practice for the first time since injuring his groin two weeks ago. Walker has missed each of the last two games, and did not participate in Monday’s walkthrough.

“We’ll see how he does,” Reid said. “I’m not anticipating a ton of work, but he’ll get out there and move around. We’ll see how he feels.”

Reid wouldn’t quite commit to Walker playing on Thursday night against the Bills, but did note that Walker is feeling good.

“Let’s see how he does today,” Reid continued. “I just want to get him out there and see. He really wants to get out there. We’ll see how he moves around. He feels pretty good, though.”

Andy Reid Reveals Status of Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore

Reid told the media that right tackle Jaylon Moore will not practice Tuesday. Moore did not participate in the walkthrough Monday, so his status for Thursday is very much in jeopardy. Moore has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. Reid did note that Moore is improving.

Starting for Moore will likely be Joshua Ezeudu, as he has each of the last two weeks. The Chiefs elevated newly acquired offensive tackle Fred Johnson from the practice squad, but Reid was vague about whether or not Johnson is ready to play significant snaps since he has only been with the team for one week.

“Fred’s had time,” Reid said. “Enough time? We’ll see on that, but he seems like a sharp kid. He has a ton of experience and skill.”

As for right guard Trey Smith, he was a full participant in Monday’s walkthrough, and Reid said he expects him to be a full-go on Tuesday as well. That is a great sign for his availability on Thursday. Smith sat out last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals as he was in concussion protocol.