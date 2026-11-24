Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes brought special guests as the team celebrated its first NWSL championship.

Mahomes, 31, brought her daughter Sterling, 5, son Bronze, 3, and mother-in-law Randi Mahomes to the Current’s championship parade in Kansas City on Tuesday, November 24.

The pregnant mother of three shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories, showing Sterling and Bronze bundled up against the chilly weather as they rode along the parade route.

The family dressed in teal to support the Current, who secured their first league championship with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field.

Patrick Mahomes was not among the family members pictured at the parade as he prepared for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Brittany Mahomes’ Championship Parade Outfit Gets Attention

Brittany also made a statement with her outfit during the team’s championship celebration.

The Current co-owner wore a shiny teal puffer coat and oversized, fuzzy faux-fur mittens in the team’s signature color.

Her unusual gloves even caught the emcee’s attention during the championship rally.

After Brittany finished addressing the team, the emcee asked, “Where do I get gloves like that?”

The celebration followed an eventful weekend for Brittany, who was in Washington, D.C., when the Current defeated the Spirit to claim the championship.

She documented several moments from the victory on social media, including an emotional celebration with fellow co-owners Angie and Chris Long.

In one video, the three embraced and jumped up and down after the final whistle.

Brittany also wore a navy NWSL championship hat and shared a moment with Current captain Lo’eau LaBonta.

As she jumped into LaBonta’s arms, Brittany told her, “You earned this (expletive)!”

Patrick, meanwhile, celebrated the victory from afar.

“AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote on X after the win.

He followed that message with another post reading, “LETS GOOOO!!!!!! @thekccurrent”

The quarterback continued supporting the team the following day, arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ game against the Arizona Cardinals wearing a Current jersey.

Brittany shared a photo of her husband in the jersey on Instagram, writing, “My boy!!!!!”

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Recently Shared More Family News

The championship parade came just two days after Brittany and Patrick enjoyed another family outing at Arrowhead Stadium.

On November 22, Brittany brought all three of their children — Sterling, Bronze and 1-year-old Golden — to watch the Chiefs face the Cardinals.

Before Kansas City’s 34-7 victory, the couple reunited on the field, sharing a kiss and an embrace as their children watched.

Patrick also spent time hugging, kissing and high-fiving the kids before kickoff.

Brittany later shared photos from the outing, including pictures of the children wearing Chiefs Kingdom tracksuits beneath their warm coats.

Golden also appeared in photos eating pizza and holding red-and-gold cheerleading pom-poms.

The family’s recent celebrations come as Patrick and Brittany prepare to welcome their fourth child.

The couple announced the pregnancy on November 10 with a family photo taken on a beach. Patrick and their three children placed their hands on Brittany’s baby bump for the announcement.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” they captioned the joint Instagram post.

The following day, Patrick revealed that he hoped their fourth child would be a boy so he and Bronze could “even up the score” in the family. He added that his priority was having “a healthy baby.”

On November 17, the couple confirmed that they are expecting another son, sharing the news in an Instagram gender-reveal video.