The Kansas City Chiefs have a golden opportunity to strengthen their wide receiver corps in the offseason.

There will be plenty of talented free agent receivers available, as well as a few on the trade block. The Chiefs still have a need for a legitimate No. 1 WR that can stretch the field and make contested catches.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Pursue WR DK Metcalf in Trade With Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently identified five NFL veterans that could greatly benefit from a change in scenery. Among them was eighth-year receiver DK Metcalf, who has struggled to fit in with the Steelers since being acquired by Pittsburgh in 2025.

“The 28-year-old remains an imposing physical presence at 6’4″, 235 pounds and possesses the speed and athleticism to give opposing defenses fits. Those traits would be particularly valuable to Kansas City’s offense, which has struggled to consistently generate explosive plays from the receiving corps following the departure of Tyreek Hill in 2022.”

The Chiefs have had reported interest in Metcalf in the past. It would be very on brand for general manager Brett Veach to buy low on a talent like Metcalf and hope it pays off. If Kansas City decides to retain Josh Downs beyond this season, he and Metcalf would make for an intriguing complementary duo.

Analyzing DK Metcalf’s Career

The Seattle Seahawks selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He is a freak athlete who possesses a rare combo of size and 4.3 40-yard dash speed. Not only is he a burner down the field, but he can also make tough catches in tight coverage.

Metcalf has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. He has crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark three times in his career, and was just eight yards short of doing so in 2024.

Seattle traded him to Pittsburgh during a rebuilding phase. Metcalf has had his moments with the Steelers, but has largely been disappointing. However, inconsistent quarterback play has played a factor in his struggles. His first coach in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin, was a defensive oriented mind. His current coach, Mike McCarthy, has struggled to have success over the past several years.