The Kansas City Chiefs have bounced back this season after a down year in 2025 in which they went 6-11.

Those struggles put some scrutiny on general manager Brett Veach. Some were beginning to criticize his roster building decisions. He also faced questions about whether or not he was maximizing quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ prime.

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach Lands at No. 3 in NFL Executive Rankings

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently created a top 10 power rankings of NFL executives. Coming in at No. 3 was Veach, behind only Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider and Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

“Veach has done a tremendous job of putting competitive rosters around Mahomes and building a dynasty in Kansas City. Since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have made seven AFC title games, reached five Super Bowls, won three Lombardi Trophies, and missed the playoffs only once.”

Veach rebuilt a large portion of the Chiefs’ roster this past offseason, particularly through the draft. The early returns on picks such as cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive end R Mason Thomas, running back Emmett Johnson, and wide receiver Cyrus Allen are very promising.

Veach also hit a home run in free agency by signing running back Kenneth Walker III. All of those decisions have played a big role in Kansas City getting off to an 8-2 start in 2026.

Chiefs Could be Primed for Second Dynasty Run

As the New England Patriots did, the Chiefs are hoping they have reset things and set themselves up for another dynasty run. They have one of the youngest rosters in the league, and Mahomes is back to his MVP form. Knox went on to say that Veach has walked the tightrope well with his personnel decisions.

“Veach has done a masterful job of knowing when to pay players, when not to pay players, and when to flip veterans like McDuffie and Tyreek Hill for draft capital. Super Bowl teams are never easy to keep together. However, the Chiefs have consistently juggled cap dollars and back-filled positions with rookie contracts while maintaining one of the AFC’s top rosters.”

Veach will be tasked with tough decisions on defensive tackle Chris Jones and kicker Harrison Butker during the 2027 offseason. Both have been crucial to the Chiefs’ success for nearly the past decade, but it appears their best days are behind them. Kansas City moving on from Jones and Butker would open up a significant amount of salary cap space.