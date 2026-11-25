Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will meet for the 11th time in their NFL careers on Thanksgiving night. While both quarterbacks have their teams in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, their individual performances through 10 games tell different stories.

The Bills enter Thursday’s matchup with a 9-1 record, while the Chiefs sit at 8-2. Despite Buffalo’s better record, Mahomes has the statistical advantage over Allen in several key passing categories heading into their Thanksgiving showdown.

Patrick Mahomes Leads Josh Allen in Several Key Passing Categories in 2026

According to StatMuse, Mahomes has completed 226 of his 337 passing attempts for 2,709 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions through 10 games of the 2026 NFL season.

Allen, meanwhile, has completed 194 of his 302 attempts for 2,527 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Mahomes has thrown eight more touchdown passes and five fewer interceptions than his Buffalo counterpart. The three-time Super Bowl champion also leads in completion percentage, connecting on 67.1 percent of his passes compared to Allen’s 64.2 percent.

The Kansas City quarterback enters Thanksgiving averaging 270.9 passing yards per game, while Allen averages 252.7. Mahomes also boasts a 108.3 passer rating compared to Allen’s 93.5.

One category in which Allen holds an advantage is yards per passing attempt. The reigning league MVP from the 2024 season averages 8.4 yards per attempt, compared to Mahomes’ 8.0.

The Chiefs Quarterback Has Put Up Impressive Numbers on the Road

Thursday’s game will take place at the new Highmark Stadium, where the Bills have won four of their five home games this season. Buffalo has outscored its opponents 153-95 in those contests.

However, Mahomes has put together some of his best performances away from Kansas City this season.

In five road games, Mahomes has thrown for 1,305 yards, 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions while leading the Chiefs to a 3-2 record.

His 109.1 passer rating on the road ranks third among NFL quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks away from home.

Allen has thrown for 1,298 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in five home games this season. His 85.9 passer rating ranks 18th among 28 qualifying quarterbacks playing at home.

The Buffalo quarterback has also recorded 34 carries for 125 yards and six rushing touchdowns in front of his home crowd.

Mahomes Has Taken Fewer Sacks Through 10 Games

Another notable difference between the two quarterbacks this season is how frequently opposing defenses have brought them down.

Mahomes has taken 13 sacks for a loss of 82 yards, while Allen has taken 21 sacks for a loss of 141 yards.

The Kansas City quarterback also has a touchdown percentage of 6.5 percent, compared to Allen’s 4.6 percent. Mahomes has thrown an interception on just 1.2 percent of his passing attempts, while Allen has thrown one on 3 percent of his attempts.

Thursday’s matchup could have significant implications for the AFC playoff picture, with both Kansas City and Buffalo entering the holiday with two or fewer losses.

The Chiefs and Bills will close out the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock.