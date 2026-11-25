The Kansas City Chiefs have 26 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Some of the most notable names are Derrick Thomas, Tony Gonzalez, Will Shields, and Len Dawson. There are several former Chiefs who are deserving to be in the Hall of Fame but haven’t made it in yet. However, two have just taken a major step forward in potentially getting there.

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Otis Taylor Advances in Pro Football Hall of Fame Voting

Sports Illustrated revealed that five HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) football stars have advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. Among them is former Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor, who was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor in 1982.

“The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fourth round of the 1965 AFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles also selected Taylor in the NFL Draft, but he chose Kansas City. Taylor spent his entire professional career with the Chiefs from 1965 to 1975. He caught 410 passes for 7,306 yards and 57 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 1,110 receiving yards in 1971 and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1971 and 1972.”

Taylor’s receiving yards and touchdown totals both rank third in Chiefs history behind Gonzalez and Travis Kelce. His 410 receptions are the sixth-most in team history behind Kelce, Gonzalez, Dwayne Bowe, Tyreek Hill, and Henry Marshall.

Former Chiefs CB Albert Lewis Advances in Pro Football Hall of Fame Voting

Alongside Taylor advancing in the Hall of Fame voting process is former Chiefs cornerback Albert Lewis. who was inducted into Kansas City’s Hall of Honor in 2007.

“The Kansas City Chiefs selected Lewis in the third round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He played 16 seasons with Kansas City and the Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders, finishing his NFL career with 42 interceptions, 12.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries. Lewis earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1987 to 1990 and first-team All-Pro honors in 1989 and 1990. He was also an exceptional special teams contributor. The Chiefs credit Lewis with a franchise-record 10 blocked punts, four of which Kansas City returned for touchdowns.”

38 of Lewis’ 42 interceptions came as a Chief, and 20 of those were during his first four seasons. He was named team MVP in 1986 when he recorded 69 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and one blocked punt. Lewis closed his career out with the division rival Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders from 1994-1998.