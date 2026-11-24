Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, are one of the most famous couples in the world. The brighter the spotlight, the greater the scrutiny.

Days before one of the Chiefs’ most highly anticipated matchups, a Thanksgiving night showdown against the Buffalo Bills, a Vanity Fair essay about Swift went viral.

Journalist May Jeong attempts to paint the 14-time Grammy winner in a negative light, with one unnamed source comparing Swift to Regina George, the lead antagonist in the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” While fans and journalists debate the relevance or purpose of Jeong’s commentary, Kelce reacted to the hit piece.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ‘Is Always Going to Have Taylor’s Back’

Page Six reported that Kelce is not stressed about the unflattering portrayal of his wife. “Travis is always going to have Taylor’s back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that’s what matters to him,” a source told the outlet.

In the Vanity Fair piece, Swift is only referred to as “The Star” while Jeong calls Kelce “Redwood,” a nod to the song, “Wood.”

“He sees how hard she works, how much she cares about the people in her life and how much of herself she puts into everything she does,” the source continued. “He’s incredibly proud of her and isn’t about to let someone else’s perception of who she is change the way he sees her.

“If anything, he thinks the whole thing says more about the people trying to tear her down than it does about Taylor.”

Another source noted that Swift is on the same page. “At the end of the day, she’s proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this, especially given how the piece has been received by others in the media,” they told Page Six.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s $26 Million Donation Came Under Fire

Because no good deed goes unpunished, Jeong called out the couple for making a $26 million donation to multiple charities ahead of their July 3 nuptials.

While many recipients, including the late Dolly Parton, sent a gracious thank-you to the couple for their generosity, Jeong found fault with their donation. “It is not lost on them that her $26 million giveaway, apart from being a tax write-off, is akin to a person making $81,228 — giving away $1,055,” noting how Swift is with $1.6 billion.

Jeong then quotes one of Swift’s ex-boyfriends out of context. “‘To become a billionaire,’ The Star’s ex Matt Healy once told the Doomscroll podcast, ‘you don’t really care that much about culture.’ He wasn’t speaking specifically about The Star but the deadening effects of modern wealth. Beyond need lives want. Beyond want, greed.”