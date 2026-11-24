The Kansas City Chiefs have been cooking offensively as of late.

They have scored at least 28 points in each of their last four games, including two 35-point performances. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns during that span, spreading the ball around to several different playmakers.

Patrick Mahomes Believes WR Cyrus Allen Is Now Comfortable in Kansas City Chiefs’ Offense

Among the Chiefs’ offensive explosion has been the emergence of rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen as a deep threat. Allen has caught passes of 39 and 26 yards in each of his last two games. The one that went for 39 was his first career touchdown.

Allen was off to a slow start throughout the first several games of the season despite getting a lot of hype during the offseason. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mahomes said patience has paid off for Allen.

“He’s feeling more comfortable within the offense,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard when you’re a rookie coming in to a new scheme. Going through the combine stuff, and going to a team and learning a completely new language. I think we’ve always seen the talent that he has. It’s about getting him more and more comfortable. Now that he’s more comfortable, you start seeing those catches and stuff that you’ve seen back in training camp.”

Cyrus Allen Is Settling Into an Important Role

Third-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy has disappointed at being a deep threat despite his 4.21 40-yard dash speed. With the newly acquired Josh Downs now the primary slot receiver, Allen is proving himself as a playmaker out on the boundary.

Mahomes broke down the deep sideline pass he connect with Allen on last week against the Arizona Cardinals, crediting Allen for his athleticism and for the two being on the same page.

“The corner actually covered it really well,” Mahomes said. “Throughout practice and working with him, I know he can make those back-shoulder catches. I just gave him a chance one-on-one, and he stopped on a dime and made the catch on the sideline.”

Allen has begun cutting into Worthy’s snaps a bit, and that could increase even more as the season continues to unfold. It appears that Allen, Downs, and Rashee Rice are emerging as the top three receivers for the Chiefs, with Worthy perhaps seeing more manufactured touches closer to the line of scrimmage.