Two former Kansas City Chiefs could be on their way to suiting up for a division rival sooner rather than later.

Ex-Chiefs defensive linemen Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders worked out for the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

“Broncos worked out a handful of veteran DLs today: Derrick Nnadi, Kaylen Saunders, Jalen Hunt and Ben Stille.” Mike Garafolo reported on Nov. 24.

After the injury to second-year third round pick Sai’vion Jones, the Broncos are in need of some further depth at the position.

Ex-Chiefs Pair Eyed as Possible Replacements for Broncos DL

And who better to look at acquiring than two former division rival linemen.

Nnadi played a whole eight years with the Chiefs after being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, although he spent much of the 2025 offseason with the New York Jets before being traded back to Kansas City that August.

The 30-year old signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason but was released during final cuts at the end of August.

Khalen Saunders Spent Four Years with the Chiefs

As for Saunders; he was also a third round pick for the Chiefs in the late 2010s, spending four seasons between 2019 and 2022 with the franchise and subsequently moving on to the Saints, Jets and Jaguars before moving onto the Titans.

The Western Illnois alum was also released at the end of August during final roster cuts.

Between them, the pair have participated in 207 games, starting 130, 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles-for-loss for the Chiefs.