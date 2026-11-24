Having played for the Kansas City Chiefs is a resume booster for NFL players.

The Chiefs are the most successful and consistent franchise of the past decade. Their winning culture is what other teams are looking to add to theirs in pursuit of a championship.

Former Kansas City Chiefs OL Wanya Morris Acquired by Indianapolis Colts

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are signing offensive tackle Wanya Morris off of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. The Colts will be the third team Morris has played with this season, as he began the year with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs drafted Morris in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He started four games as a rookie. In 2024 he started 11 games, taking over at left tackle for the struggling Kingsley Suamataia. Morris caught a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, he was plagued with a knee injury throughout most of that season. Morris was eventually replaced by D.J. Humphries, and put on injured reserve in Week 14. He made just one start in 2025, and played 51 snaps on special teams. Morris was versatile for Kansas City, playing both tackle positions and guard. The Chiefs traded him and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Atlanta for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Colts Also Acquired Former Chiefs QB Shane Buechele

Indianapolis decided to double-dip on former Chiefs, as Schefter also reported it is signing quarterback Shane Buechele off of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Buechele has spent the last two years with the Bills.

He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Buechele made the practice squad as a rookie, and was elevated to the 53-man roster about midway through the season, though he was never active for a game. He spent the entire 2022 season on the main roster, but once again wasn’t activated for a single contest.

Buechele failed to make the roster in 2023, leading him to sign with Buffalo, where he would spend the entire season on the practice squad. In 2024 a neck injury cost him the entirety of the year. He bounced back in 2025 and returned to the Bills’ practice squad. Late in the season, the Chiefs re-signed him after injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew. Buchele returned to Buffalo during the 2026 offseason.